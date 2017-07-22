Royal Birkdale is attracting a lot of praise this week, but where does this superb Southport links rank overall on Golf Monthly’s UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses 2017/18? The Open Courses - How They Rank.
The Open Courses – How They Rank
If you’re watching the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and wondering how this magnificent course compares to the others on the Open Rota, then make sure you check out Golf Monthly’s UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses 2017/18.
Colin Montgomerie describes Royal Birkdale as The Open course offering “the fairest test”, whereas Gary Player is adamant that nothing comes close to Turnberry. Everyone has a favourite – whether from a playing perspective, or merely as a spectator – and there’s really no right answer, it’s just a fantastic debate.
Unsurprisingly, all ten courses on the current Open Rota rank highly, each one placed in the top 20 golf courses in the UK & Ireland.
How many have you played? Which Open course do you rate as your favourite?
This is the only list produced by golfers, for golfers. How They Rank:
Trump Turnberry Resort (Ailsa)
Golf Monthly’s UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses 2017/18 Ranking: 1
Open Championships: 4
Last Open: 2009
Golf Monthly’s UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses 2017/18 Ranking: 2
Open Championships: 16
Last Open: 2013
Golf Monthly’s UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses 2017/18 Ranking: 4
Open Championships: 29
Last Open: 2015
Golf Monthly’s UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses 2017/18 Ranking: 5
Open Championships: 7
Last Open: 2007
Next Open: 2018
Golf Monthly’s UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses 2017/18 Ranking: 6
Open Championships: 10
Last Open: 2017
Golf Monthly’s UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses 2017/18 Ranking: 10
Open Championships: 14
Last Open: 2011
Next Open: 2020
Golf Monthly’s UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses 2017/18 Ranking: 11
Open Championships: 11
Last Open: 2012
Golf Monthly’s UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses 2017/18 Ranking: 13
Open Championships: 1
Last Open: 1951
Next Open: 2019
Golf Monthly’s UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses 2017/18 Ranking: 14
Open Championships: 12
Last Open: 2014
Golf Monthly’s UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses 2017/18 Ranking: 20
Open Championships: 9
Last Open: 2016
Four other courses have staged golf’s oldest Major: Musselburgh Links (The Old Golf Course), Prestwick, Prince’s and Royal Cinque Ports. Where do these rank?