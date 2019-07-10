Want to spice up your Open Championship viewing? Why not try our Open Championship drinking game

If you’re planning on watching the action unfold at St Andrews this weekend – or even on Friday, if you’re that way inclined – make things more interesting by incorporating the below into your spectating schedule.

The rules are simple: two fingers or a swig when the following things happen:

Drink….

– Every time Peter Alliss goes off on one about some other course somewhere in the UK

– Every time a Ken on the Course segment is aired

– Every time you find yourself humming along to the BBC’s Open Championship theme tune

– Every time it’s mentioned that it’s Ivor Robson’s last Open

– Every time you hear ‘Old Grey Toon’, ‘Auld Lady’ or the ‘Home of Golf’ mentioned

– Every time Tommy Nakajima’s nightmare in the Road Hole bunker is discussed

– Every time Peter Alliss mispronounces someone’s name, corrects himself after calling someone the wrong name or someone does so on his behalf

– Every time Peter Alliss makes a reference to how things were in his playing days

– Every time Peter Alliss talks about how far players hit the ball these days

– Every time Tiger Woods going in no bunkers during his victory in 2000 is mentioned

– Every time Granny Clark’s Wynd is referenced