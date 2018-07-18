Open Championship Quiz 2018

Elliott Heath

How well do you know the Open Championship? Test your knowledge with our quiz...

TAGS:

Open Championship Quiz 2018

The Open Championship takes place at Carnoustie this year once again and it is set to be a cracker.

Test your knowledge of The Open with our 2018 quiz… Good luck!

Take quiz below:

 

For the latest Open news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels