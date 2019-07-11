How well do you know the Open Championship? Test your knowledge with our quiz...
Open Championship Quiz 2019
The Open Championship takes place at Royal Portrush this year and it is set to be a cracker.
Test your knowledge of The Open with our 2019 quiz… Good luck!
Take the quiz below:
Francesco Molinari defends the Claret Jug he won at Carnoustie last year.
This will be the first time Northern Ireland and Royal Portrush has hosted the Open Championship since 1951.
