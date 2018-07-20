Key statistics from round one of The Open - and Carnoustie throws out some remarkable numbers

Open Stats Skewed By Baked Carnoustie

The opening day of the 147th Open Championship was no ordinary Thursday of a Major Championship, as the numbers after round one, on a hard, bouncy Carnoustie, reveal.

One of the major talking points over the course of the opening day was ‘strategy’ with players split on whether to use the driver or a long iron.

Even then, an ‘iron for safety’ did not always work out, with the notorious bunkers coming into play on fairways running like concrete.

Best of round one stats

A staggering 83 players averaged longer off the tee than the leading average of 319.7 yards on the PGA Tour, currently led by Trey Mullinax.

A number of players threw caution to the wind, scrapping the idea of playing safe, instead choosing to get the ball as far down the fairway as possible and go from there, even if it meant playing from the rough.

Bryson DeChambeau topped the driving distance average at 379 yards, eclipsing his season average by some 74 yards.