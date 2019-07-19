Pep Guardiola One Of The Friends Inspiring Tommy Fleetwood

The Man City boss is one of the guys that Tommy Fleetwood looks up to
Tommy Fleetwood shot a stunning round of 67 to bring himself right into contention at the 2019 Open Championship being played at Royal Portrush.
After his round he was asked about the people that inspire and support him and especially that of Manchester City FC manager.
“Yeah, he generally texts me, texts quite a bit.”
Tommy and Pep first met up in April 2018 when they had a round of golf to try and relax Guardiola before the title run in.
Fleetwood told mancity.com at the time
“We were introduced through a mutual friend because I had always admired Pep and knew he liked a game of golf,” revealed Fleetwood.”
“I don’t think either of us expected to get on with each other as well as we did but we hit it off immediately; his sense of humour is very similar to mine!”
“He’s a very good golfer and works hard at practising, too. I don’t think he’s the type to do anything half-halfheartedly. His son plays some great golf as well. I think if Pep took golf up he could be a champion!”
Fleetwood may support a team that plays in Blue but it isn’t Man City – he is a staunch Everton supporter.
Although Guardiola may or may have not contacted Fleetwood going into the final rounds there is no doubt that the popular Englishman has a strong support network.
“I’m lucky, got a lot of friends that support. And you always have those really close-knit ones that whether you shot a terrible score or a good score, they always send a message. And it’s great to have that, walk off and have those messages.”
“Especially it’s great, great today. You’re going to get the good messages. But it’s nice that I’ve got those friends, that really close pocket of friends that always touch when it’s good or bad.”
“And the bad days is when you really need it more than today.”
Let’s hope that those friends only have to send congratulatory messages for the weekend as Fleetwood aims to secure his first Major title.
