Pep Guardiola One Of The Friends Inspiring Tommy Fleetwood

The Man City boss is one of the guys that Tommy Fleetwood looks up to

Tommy Fleetwood shot a stunning round of 67 to bring himself right into contention at the 2019 Open Championship being played at Royal Portrush.

After his round he was asked about the people that inspire and support him and especially that of Manchester City FC manager.

“Yeah, he generally texts me, texts quite a bit.”

Tommy and Pep first met up in April 2018 when they had a round of golf to try and relax Guardiola before the title run in.

Fleetwood told mancity.com at the time

“We were introduced through a mutual friend because I had always admired Pep and knew he liked a game of golf,” revealed Fleetwood.”

“I don’t think either of us expected to get on with each other as well as we did but we hit it off immediately; his sense of humour is very similar to mine!”

“He’s a very good golfer and works hard at practising, too. I don’t think he’s the type to do anything half-halfheartedly. His son plays some great golf as well. I think if Pep took golf up he could be a champion!”

Fleetwood may support a team that plays in Blue but it isn’t Man City – he is a staunch Everton supporter.