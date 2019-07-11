Every wondered what a revetted bunker is? We look at this distinctive type of trap and explain how it's constructed

What Is A Revetted Bunker?

As the golfing calendar swings to The Open Championship and Royal Portrush in 2019 we are sure to see several things at the tournament. Fantastic golf, stunning views and in all probability, rain and wind. Another thing we are sure to see are revetted bunkers.

But what exactly are these bunkers and what does the word ‘revetted’ mean?

Fear not, we’re hear to explain what they are, why they are used and how they are constructed.

They are a common feature on a vast number of courses across the British Isles, including 2019 Open Championship venue Royal Portrush.

The dictionary definition of revetted is: “to face, as an embankment, with masonry or other material.” It comes from the French word ‘revetir’, which means ‘to put on, wear or don.’

Golf Monthly Instruction

In golfing terms, a revetted bunker is one where sods (grass and the part of the soil beneath it held together by roots or a piece of thin material) are used on top of each other to create a layered effect, which helps to fortify the bunker and play mind games with the golfer.

Other benefits include better on-course aesthetics and a reduction in wind-based erosion, which can be a real issue with non-revetted bunkers.