We caught up with Gary McNeill to get his key insight into the 2019 Open Championship host course.

Royal Portrush – Key Insight Into The Open Course

Ranked 8th on Golf Monthly’s most recent Top 100 Courses listing, the Dunluce at Royal Portrush is one of the great links courses of the world. It’s a classic Harry Colt design with impressive recent improvements by Martin Ebert. From July 14-21, Portrush will play host to The Open for the first time since Max Faulkner triumphed there in 1951.

Ahead of the championship’s long-awaited return to Northern Ireland, Gary McNeill, head professional at Royal Portrush since 1999, gives us his thoughts on the course and on what players and spectators can expect during the week of the 148th Open Championship…

First and foremost, the setting at Portrush is absolutely spectacular. This is a beautiful golf course and a beautiful part of the world. The north Antrim coast is stunning. I think one of the things to note is there are quite a number of changes in elevation on the course, allowing both players and spectators to take in the striking views across the course, the sea and the coastline.

On top of that, you have a fantastic design; a Harry Colt classic that has no two holes running consecutively in the same direction. The holes are always twisting and moving and turning. The players will have to deal with wind coming from different directions all the time as they go from hole to hole.

The wind will generally come north-westerly and that’s probably as challenging as it can be. You start on the 1st with the wind coming a little left to right and helping ever so slightly, and then it’s very much left to right as you work your way out over the first five holes. But really there are no easy winds because of those multiple changes in direction.

So much will depend on what the conditions are like during the event. That’s something we can’t control, of course. We’d love it to be nice and dry and sunny but inevitably there will be a bit of wind. Many locals have been saying “It would be good if it were blowing 20 or 30 mph,” but I think more of a nice breeze would be better – something to keep the players thinking but that doesn’t cause too much trouble. The course is tough enough that it doesn’t need a strong wind for protection. It’s just under 7,400 yards and really is a proper test from the tips.

The course has been extended, too. We closed the old 17th and 18th and Martin Ebert built two fantastic new holes – now the 7th and 8th. They’re actually in the most scenic part of the course and are two crackers. The 7th is a brilliant par 5 at just under 600 yards (see panel), then the 8th is a very strong dogleg turning to the left, demanding a tee shot over a large valley out onto the fairway and a challenging second shot into a green perched on a plateau.

We’re very fortunate to have two new holes of such quality, adding to the original layout and done very much in the Colt style. Martin has done a wonderful job in designing them. There’s also some excellent new bunkering on many of the original holes, particularly off the tees. This will serve to tighten up a few drives and add to the challenge. Take the 2nd, for example, a par 5 of 575 yards – very much in reach for the modern-day professional. But a new bunker down from the tee tightens things up and unless you get a good drive away, it won’t be on in two.

Other holes to look out for include my favourite, the 4th – a long par 4 of 479 yards with OOB all down the right – and the 18th. From the championship tees, it’s 474 yards with a downhill tee shot towards the massive grandstand that will seat nearly 5,000 people.

There will be some excellent viewing for spectators, not only from the grandstands but also from a number of vantage points providing views of multiple holes. Go to the 13th, for example, and you’re also close by the 1st, 2nd, 12th, 14th, 17th and 18th holes – a fantastic spot.