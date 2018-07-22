Get to know this year's Champion Golfer of the Year Francesco Molinari
17 Things You Didn’t Know About Francesco Molinari
Francesco Molinari won his maiden major at the Open Championship with a flawless 69 on Sunday to win by two.
Get to know the Champion Golfer of the Year…
1. He is a West Ham Fan due to Gianfranco Zola managing the East London side in 2008
2. He lives in London and practises at The Wisley in Surrey
3. He married his now wife Valentina in 2007. The pair have two children – Tomasso and Emma
4. He and his brother Edoardo played together at the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor, where the song “there’s only two Molinaris” became popular
5. The two Molinaris also won the 2009 World Cup together for Italy at Mission Hills GC in China
6. He was born in Turin, Italy
7. As well as being a Hammer, Francesco is a massive Inter Milan fan – arch rivals to his home side Juventus, who his brother supports
8. He secured the winning half point in the 2012 Ryder Cup, known as the Miracle at Medinah, against Tiger Woods
Who Coaches Francesco Molinari?
Molinari becomes the first ever Italian to win…
Francesco Molinari What’s In The Bag? Open Winning Clubs
We take a look at the gear Francesco…
Magical Molinari Emerges Victorious on Epic Open Sunday
The 147th Open Championship has come to a…
9. Continuing on from number 6, that was revenge for getting beaten by Tiger 4&3 at Celtic Manor two years prior
10. He caddied for his brother Edoardo in the 2006 Masters
11. He turned pro in 2004 off a handicap of +4
12. He is a keen snowboarder
12. He is the first Italian man or woman to win a golf major
13. Some will consider him the best Italian golfer of all time. He has passed Constantino Rocca’s total of five European Tour wins – Molinari now has six after major glory at the Open
14. He doesn’t have an equipment contract. Since Nike stopped making golf clubs he has turned to TaylorMade equipment (he does have a ball deal with Titleist) – see his full ‘What’s in the bag?’ here
15. He won the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2011, beating Lee Westwood by a stroke
16. He is coached by Denis Pugh and has recently teamed up with Dave Alred and Phil Kenyon – more on his coaching team here
17. He played in his first major championship at Carnoustie in 2007 – it didn’t go well for him, shooting rounds of 76 and 74 to miss the cut at +8
For all the Open Championship fallout, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels