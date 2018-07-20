Whilst hitting out of the rough on the second hole Tiger hit some fans that were not asked to move from his line of play.

WATCH: Tiger Hits Fans On Second At Carnoustie

Whilst on the second hole of his second round at the 2018 Open Championship Tiger Woods hit his tee shot right into the long rough.

With the crowd no more than 10 yards away from his ball and many of the fans directly in his line of play, Tiger proceeded to hit his shot with no officials asking the fans to move.

As a result his ball hit a fan that was lucky not to be injured to a great degree.

Tiger escaped the hole with a bogey and would bogey the next too, suggesting the moment caused him to lose concentration however he then birdied the next two to get back to level par for the day.

A bogey followed on the ninth and at the time of writing he has just birdied the 14th to get to -1 for the day and a tournament score of -1.

He sits five back of Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner who are at -6, and then Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy follow on -5 and -4 respectively.

Some huge names are currently in danger of missing the cut such as Henrik Stenson, Justin Thomas, and Dustin Johnson.

