Take a look at the equipment Tiger Woods used in his 2006 Open Championship victory at Hoylake

Tiger Woods 2006 Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB

Tiger Woods‘ 2006 Open Championship victory was one of the most impressive Major wins of all time.

The American famously hit his driver just once all week with the baked Hoylake fairways as he successfully defended his Claret Jug.

Even more impressively, it was Tiger’s first Major win since his father Earl passed away, and he let all of his emotion out after victory.

So, what clubs did he use to tame Royal Liverpool?

Woods was still a Nike staffer back in ’06 and had a full bag of the company’s products, minus the putter of course.

His beloved Scotty Cameron was in the bag that week, just as it was in 13 of his other 14 Major wins – the only Major he has won using a different flat stick was at the 1997 Masters with his Scotty Cameron Teryllium putter.

Woods’ driver was the Nike SasQuatch 460cc, with his 3 wood being the Nike Ignite T60.

The T60 came out in 2004 and was very forgiving with a low and deep centre of gravity.

Golf Monthly Instruction

He put the 5 wood away for the week and brought the 2 iron into play like many do during Open week.

He carried his set of Nike Forged Blades from 2 iron all the way to pitching wedge, using the 2 iron to great effect off the tee along with his 3 wood.

Incredibly, he found 0 fairway bunkers for the week.

“When I got to Hoylake I had to decide whether to lay up to the fairway bunkers or try to fly them. They had redone the bunkers and you couldn’t advance the ball. There were some that you had to hit it out sideways,” he said.

“By staying with my plan, I think I hit over 80 percent of the fairways utilising a 3-wood and a 2-iron.

His wedges were a Nike Pro Combo sand wedge and a Nike Blade lob wedge.

Trending On Golf Monthly

His ball was the Nike One Platinum TW.