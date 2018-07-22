Tiger Woods’ Return To Form Good For Golf

Love him or loathe him, Tiger Woods' return to form is good for golf

Never mind the return to form, just having a fit Tiger Woods back on our screens is good for golf. True, he’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but his contribution to the game over the last 20 years has been colossal.

Just last month, the final round ratings at the Quicken Loans National, where Woods finished in a tie for fourth, were up 92% on 2017. This was no isolated increase, either. Of the 20 rounds on broadcast television in America, all-but-one has posted an increase in ratings.

In March, when Woods finished in a tie for second at the Valspar Championship, Sunday’s ratings were up an incredible 193%. It’s known as “The Tiger Effect” and as frustrating as the relentless Woods coverage can be for the ‘Tiger haters’, he’s pure box office.

It’s all good news for the commercial bigwigs, of course, but how how is “The Tiger Effect” good for the game? In its rawest form, a televised Tiger equals more bums on seats watching – and more bums on seats equals more interest in the game as a whole, surely?

It’s not an easy one to measure but it stands to reason that for viewers, especially impressional youngsters with a thirst for anything involving a ball, it provides an extra stimulus to go out and play.