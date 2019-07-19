The 1996 Open champion bids farewell to The Open Championship this week.

Tom Lehman’s Emotional Farewell To The Open

The Open Championship saw plenty of good golf on the opening two days of the 2019 tournament at Royal Portrush this week. But we also bid farewell to an immensely successful and likeable American professional in Tom Lehman who was playing in his last Open.

The 1996 Open champion said goodbye to everyone watching in an emotional moment by walking up the 18th hole alongside his son, Thomas.

The American who played in several Ryder Cups and got to the world number one ranking in the men’s game had struggled over the two days shooting 12-over par. But this had little importance as the 60-year-old was clearly fighting intense emotions walking up the fairway.

The reason this is his last Open Championship is because of one of the rules in terms of pen qualification. As a past champion Lehman was eligible to keep competing in the tournament until he was aged 60 or under. As we mentioned above, Lehman turned 60 earlier this year in March which meant 2019 would be his last.

Lehman, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour will now in all likelihood go and ply his trade on the PGA Tour Champions where he has already become one of the most successful players competing there. He has won three Senior Major titles to go along with nine other tournament victories.