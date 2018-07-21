One of the best caddie/player relationships on Tour is that of Tommy Fleetwood and his bagman but who is Tommy Fleetwood’s caddie? Here is the full story...

Without question, one of the best caddie/player relationships on Tour is that of Tommy Fleetwood and his bagman, Ian Finnis. Whilst the two might stand at opposite ends of the height spectrum they clearly click on the course as Finnis’ time on the bag has coincided with Fleetwood’s surge up the world rankings. Who is Tommy Fleetwood’s caddie?

Ian Finnis is one of Tommy Fleetwood’s oldest and closest friends. Both excellent amateur golfers, Finnis went on to become an assistant professional at Formby Hall near Southport. At first it seemed the two were destined to take very different career paths within the game.

Things changed however in the spring of 2016. Fleetwood was in a poor run of form and was struggling with the driver yips. Missing five cuts in seven weeks, the current world number 10 decided to make some changes to his team.

Fleetwood started working with the coach who had played a central role in his development through the amateur ranks, Alan Thompson. It was during this period that Ian Finnis also received the call.

Finnis and Fleetwood had worked together on the course during Fleetwood’s amateur days. The comfort and familiarity of having an old friend on the bag was what Fleetwood needed and his fortunes quickly improved. After missing the cut at the 145th Open at Royal Troon, Fleetwood’s form began to pick up and he finished the second half of 2016 with four top 10 finishes on the European Tour.

Since then, the former world number one amateur has recorded four European Tour wins and won the 2017 Race To Dubai. Fleetwood is now set to make his first appearance at the Ryder Cup. Indeed, when he does step onto the first tee at Le Golf National in September he will do so alongside his closest friend and caddie, Ian Finnis.

When answering the question – who is Tommy Fleetwood’s caddie? – one fact also worth noting is that Ian Finnis, now 35 years-old, is married to the England women’s goalkeeper Rachel Brown. After initially taking the job as Fleetwood’s caddie on a temporary basis, he now appears to be an invaluable part of the Englishman’s success.