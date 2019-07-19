WATCH: Incredible Action From The 1951 Open At Royal Portrush

Watch incredible action of the Royal Portrush course when Max Faulkner won in 1951

Max Faulkner won the 1951 Open Championship when it was played at Royal Portrush.

The video above shows some incredible footage including the amazing 5th hole – still with its cliff top views and tight out of bounds.

Englishman Max Faulkner won his only major title with a score of three under par – and it would be eighteen years before an English compatriot emulated him.