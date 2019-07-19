WATCH: Incredible Action From The 1951 Open At Royal Portrush

Watch incredible action of the Royal Portrush course when Max Faulkner won in 1951
Max Faulkner won the 1951 Open Championship when it was played at Royal Portrush.
The video above shows some incredible footage including the amazing 5th hole – still with its cliff top views and tight out of bounds.
Englishman Max Faulkner won his only major title with a score of three under par – and it would be eighteen years before an English compatriot emulated him.
A flamboyantly-attired player, he once spent a winter milking cows to strengthen his golfing hands.
He was propelled to the title by a strong putting performance, with the greens at Royal Portrush the fastest he’d ever seen at an Open.
There were very few Americans in the field, as the PGA Championship at Oakmont, won by Sam Snead, concluded on Tuesday 3 July – the second day of Open Qualifying.
Who was Max Faulkner?
- Born in Bexhill-on-Sea on 19th July 1916, but grew up in South Wales and Surrey
- His father was a club professional, who tied for 12th in the 1931 Open Championship
- Served in the RAF in WW2 as a Physical Training (PT) instructor, becoming services boxing champion
- Played in five Ryder Cups, but only managed to win a single point
- Reportedly owned over 300 putters in a lifelong attempt to discover the perfect club
- Won 16 European tournaments, including three Spanish Opens
- Claimed the PGA Seniors Championship title twice
- Died on 26 February 2005 at the age of 88
