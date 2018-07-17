WATCH: Phil Mickelson Hits Flop Shot Over Man’s Head

Lefty is the undisputed king of flop shots

Phil Mickelson is the king of flop shots and he proved it once again on Tuesday of Open week.

The five-time major winner hit a flops shot directly over a the incredibly brave (and trusting) former Tour Pro Gary Evans.

Watch the video below from a couple of different angles:

Mickelson attempts to win his sixth major this week at Carnoustie.

The 48-year-old won the 2013 Open at Muirfield.

