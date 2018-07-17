Lefty is the undisputed king of flop shots
WATCH: Phil Mickelson Hits Flop Shot Over Man’s Head
Phil Mickelson is the king of flop shots and he proved it once again on Tuesday of Open week.
The five-time major winner hit a flops shot directly over a the incredibly brave (and trusting) former Tour Pro Gary Evans.
Watch the video below from a couple of different angles:
Mickelson attempts to win his sixth major this week at Carnoustie.
The 48-year-old won the 2013 Open at Muirfield.
