Next year's Open Championship is set to be a special one

Where Is The Open In 2019?

A total of 14 golf courses have played host to the Open Championship and they all have two things in common – they are in the British Isles and they are all links courses.

This year’s Championship takes place at Carnoustie for the eighth time, with Padraig Harrington winning there last time out in 2007 after Paul Lawrie triumphed in 1999.

Next year the Open will venture outside of England and Scotland for the first time since 1951.

In 2019 the Championship will make an exciting and historic return to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

It is expected to be the biggest sporting event ever held in Northern Ireland when the Open returns for the first time since Max Faulkner won there 68 years ago.

It will be only the second time in the history of the event when the Championship has been played outside Scotland and England. It has never been held in Wales.