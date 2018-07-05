Next year's Open Championship is set to be a special one
Where Is The Open In 2019?
A total of 14 golf courses have played host to the Open Championship and they all have two things in common – they are in the British Isles and they are all links courses.
This year’s Championship takes place at Carnoustie for the eighth time, with Padraig Harrington winning there last time out in 2007 after Paul Lawrie triumphed in 1999.
Next year the Open will venture outside of England and Scotland for the first time since 1951.
In 2019 the Championship will make an exciting and historic return to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
It is expected to be the biggest sporting event ever held in Northern Ireland when the Open returns for the first time since Max Faulkner won there 68 years ago.
It will be only the second time in the history of the event when the Championship has been played outside Scotland and England. It has never been held in Wales.
The 14 Open Championship Venues
Here we list all 14 Open Championship Venues…
Where next?
Royal St George’s will host in 2020 for the first time since Darren Clarke won his Claret Jug in 2011.
The Kent links shares the same coastline as former venues Prince’s and Royal Cinque Ports, and next year will be its 15th Open Championship.
The 2020 tournament will be the 149th Open.
St Andrews has hosted the tournament every five and 10 years, however it has been moved back to 2021 because of the tournament’s 150th playing.
Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “The Championship enjoys a historic and celebrated relationship with the Old Course in St Andrews and we are excited to be marking the occasion of the 150th Championship at the home of golf in 2021.
The venue for the 2022 staging is currently unknown.
