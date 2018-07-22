Francesco Molinari has been coached by Denis Pugh for many years and has recently joined up with Dave Alred

Who Coaches Francesco Molinari?

Francesco Molinari won the 147th Open Championship to become the first ever Italian golfer to win a major championship.

He birdied the 72nd hole to finish at eight under par, two clear Justin Rose, Rort McIlroy, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele.

The Italian has been coached by Englishman Denis Pugh for a number of years.

Pugh coaches Molinari at The Wisley in Surrey, a private members’ club where he has been head professional since 2000. He acts as the Italian’s main swing coach.

As well as Molinari, Pugh also coaches five-time European Tour winner Ross Fisher and used to coach Edoardo Molinari.

Pugh also had 12 years coaching former European number one Colin Montgomerie.

He has coached over 200 Touring Professionals according to the Golf College, and coached at over 100 majors and five Ryder Cups.

Pugh is a co-founder of the Golf College in West Sussex along with former European Tour pro Paul Lyons.