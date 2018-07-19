Who is Erik Van Rooyen? Open 2018 Early Leader

Expand Open Championship TV Coverage 2018

Open Championship TV Coverage 2018 Here we take a look at how to…

Van Rooyen’s picked up his biggest professional cheque to date though, two weeks ago in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin. He was tied for 4th place in that event and earned just shy of €400,000.

The South African had led the Irish Open through three rounds but he fell back with a final round of 74.

So far on the 2018 European Tour, Van Rooyen has earned over €700,000. He is currently ranked 34th on the Race to Dubai standings and at 144th on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Van Rooyen had a strong amateur career and was captain of the golf team at the University of Minnesota. As an amateur he won the 2011 Southern Cape Open and the 2012 Minnesota State Amateur championship.

Golf Monthly Instruction

He played on the Sunshine Tour after turning pro and won the 2017 Eye of Africa Championship.

Van Rooyen’s first round at Carnoustie in the 147th Open Championship began with two straight birdies and he picked up further shots on the 6th, 11th and 15th holes. He dropped a shot at the last but he’s leading the way right now after a 67. You might not know much about him but his form this season, particularly in the Irish Open, demonstrates that he is more than capable of contending as the week progresses – watch this space.