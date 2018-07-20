Attempting to win the silver medal at the 2018 Open at Carnoustie, get to know Sam Locke the 19-year-old Scottish amateur

Who Is Sam Locke?

There are five Scots in the field playing at the 2018 Open Championship and the youngest, most inexperienced of them all, Sam Locke leads them at +3.

On Thursday he shot 72 and followed that with a 73 on Friday to sit close to the cut mark, but who is the 19-year-old amateur?

Currently a member at Banchory Golf Club, Locke is the Scottish Amateur champion and also works part-time at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre Coffee Shop.

To qualify for this year’s Open Championship he shot 69, 66 in the final qualifier at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian, and can count Paul Lawrie as a personal mentor. No doubt the 1999 Open Champion has given the young Scot plenty of tips and tricks to use on the tough links of Carnoustie.

Lawrie said: “He’s a great lad, a joy to work with, he works hard and works in the coffee shop to earn enough money to play. Golf Monthly Instruction “Stuff like that I absolutely love; you’ve got to learn that money doesn’t grow on trees. He’s certainly got that in abundance. When he has success it’s really cool for the foundation to see someone coming through it and kicking on and getting a game at the Open, it’s amazing. “You’ll spend an hour chatting to him about something and he’ll go away and work on it for the next couple of days and he’s overdone it sometimes – that’s what you want. But it’s all about Sam, it’s not about what I’ve done. We just help him a little bit along his way.”