With the live broadcast rights now firmly with Sky Sports, we ask who is the best Sky golf commentator?

In 2016 there was a seismic shift in the way the British public will consume the Open Championship. No longer were the musings of Peter Alliss on the airwaves as the Open slowly gathers pace towards its crescendo on late Sunday afternoon.

Instead, it is now Sky’s team of commentators providing their perspectives and adding colour to the greatest golfing event on the planet. So who is the best Sky golf commentator?

David Livingstone will anchor the coverage while Ewen Murray and Bruce Chritchley will provide the familiar soundtrack during the live coverage. But Sky will also have expert opinion from the likes of Paul McGinley, Butch Harmon and Rich Beem.