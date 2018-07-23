European Winners Of The Open Championship

Expand Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?

2007, 2008 – Padraig Harrington

Harrington won the first of his three Majors at Carnoustie in 2007 after Sergio Garcia’s par putt agonisingly lipped out on the 18th. He birdied the first extra hole and would secure the victory by one shot over the Spaniard.

A year later he was again lifting the Claret Jug. Starting the day two back, the Irishman had a one shot lead after the 12th hole. He would then play the remaining six holes in four under par including a sublime eagle at the 17th to blow the field away.

1999 – Paul Lawrie

The 1999 Open Championship is best remembered for Jean Van Der Velde’s implosion on the last hole, where he had a seven to drop back into a playoff with Justin Leonard and Paul Lawrie. What gets forgotten is Lawrie shot 67 on the final day in an incredible round, and then birdied 17 and 18 in the four-hole playoff to win.

1987, 1990, 1992 – Nick Faldo

Faldo secured three Open wins with his first coming at Muirfield where he famously parred all 18 holes to win his first Major. Three years later he won at St Andrews, and finally won at Muirfield again in 1992.

1985 – Sandy Lyle

Like several other players in this list, Lyle also won his first Major Championship at The Open. Hosted at Royal St Georges in 1985, Lyle shot a final round level par 70 to win by one stroke over Payne Stewart.

1979, 1984, 1988 – Seve Ballesteros

Like Nick Faldo above, Seve also won two of his three Open wins at the same course, Royal Lytham and St Annes. Sandwiched in between those was a win at St Andrews in 1984.

1969 – Tony Jacklin

Tony Jacklin won his Open Championship at Royal Lytham after shooting 72 on the final day to beat Bob Charles, Roberto Di Vicenzo and Peter Thomson.

1951 – Max Faulkner

Going into the final round at Royal Portrush Max Faulkner was the only player under par at five-under. His six-shot lead proved crucial as he shot a 74 and won by two over Antonio Cerda.

1948 – Henry Cotton

Cotton leapt up the leaderboard on the second day shooting a masterful 66 at Muirfield and would go on to win by five shots over 1947 champion Fred Daly.

1947 – Fred Daly

In 1947 at Royal Liverpool the par for the course was set to 68 after all the par-5’s were set as par-4’s. Scoring was incredibly difficult as shown by Daly’s winning score of 21-over-par. (This would be +5 if the course was played at its regular par 72). He became the first Irish winner of the Open Championship.

