In this piece Sam Tremlett takes a look at every European winner of the Open Championship after World War Two.
European Winners Of The Open Championship
The Open Championship is the one Major of the year to take place outside the United States and is regularly held at a variety of courses around the British Isles. As a result we have seen 18 European winners of the event since the end of World War Two. Sam Tremlett takes a look at each champion and the years they got their hands on the Claret Jug below. Of course we start with 2018 winner, Francesco Molinari.
2018 – Francesco Molinari
Francesco Molinari shot a final round 69 to win the 2018 Open Championship by 2 shots over Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy. It was his first Major win, the first Italian winner at the Open Championship, and first Italian major winner ever. A momentous day for Molinari and Italian golf.
2016 – Henrik Stenson
Henrik Stenson became Sweden’s first ever Major winner at the Open too at Royal Troon. Battling Phil Mickelson on the final day, Stenson had 10 birdies and shot an incredible 63 on Sunday.
2014 – Rory McIlroy
McIlroy picked up the third leg of the career Grand Slam in 2014 as he won by two strokes at Royal Liverpool. Going into the final day he had a six shot lead over Rickie Fowler and proceeded to shoot a final round 71 to win his third Major.
2011 – Darren Clarke
Darren Clarke showed excellent consistency throughout the week at Royal St Georges shooting two 68’s, a 69, and a final round 70 to win his only Major Championship by three strokes over Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. His eagle at the par-5 7th on Sunday was particularly important.
We take a look at the gear Francesco… The 147th Open Championship has come to a… See the clubs Rory McIlroy currently has in… 2007, 2008 – Padraig Harrington Harrington won the first of his three Majors at Carnoustie in 2007 after Sergio Garcia’s par putt agonisingly lipped out on the 18th. He birdied the first extra hole and would secure the victory by one shot over the Spaniard. A year later he was again lifting the Claret Jug. Starting the day two back, the Irishman had a one shot lead after the 12th hole. He would then play the remaining six holes in four under par including a sublime eagle at the 17th to blow the field away. 1999 – Paul Lawrie The 1999 Open Championship is best remembered for Jean Van Der Velde’s implosion on the last hole, where he had a seven to drop back into a playoff with Justin Leonard and Paul Lawrie. What gets forgotten is Lawrie shot 67 on the final day in an incredible round, and then birdied 17 and 18 in the four-hole playoff to win. 1987, 1990, 1992 – Nick Faldo Faldo secured three Open wins with his first coming at Muirfield where he famously parred all 18 holes to win his first Major. Three years later he won at St Andrews, and finally won at Muirfield again in 1992. 1985 – Sandy Lyle Like several other players in this list, Lyle also won his first Major Championship at The Open. Hosted at Royal St Georges in 1985, Lyle shot a final round level par 70 to win by one stroke over Payne Stewart. 1979, 1984, 1988 – Seve Ballesteros Like Nick Faldo above, Seve also won two of his three Open wins at the same course, Royal Lytham and St Annes. Sandwiched in between those was a win at St Andrews in 1984. 1969 – Tony Jacklin Tony Jacklin won his Open Championship at Royal Lytham after shooting 72 on the final day to beat Bob Charles, Roberto Di Vicenzo and Peter Thomson. 1951 – Max Faulkner Going into the final round at Royal Portrush Max Faulkner was the only player under par at five-under. His six-shot lead proved crucial as he shot a 74 and won by two over Antonio Cerda. 1948 – Henry Cotton Cotton leapt up the leaderboard on the second day shooting a masterful 66 at Muirfield and would go on to win by five shots over 1947 champion Fred Daly. 1947 – Fred Daly In 1947 at Royal Liverpool the par for the course was set to 68 after all the par-5’s were set as par-4’s. Scoring was incredibly difficult as shown by Daly’s winning score of 21-over-par. (This would be +5 if the course was played at its regular par 72). He became the first Irish winner of the Open Championship. Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Francesco Molinari What’s In The Bag? Open Winning Clubs
Magical Molinari Emerges Victorious on Epic Open Sunday
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
We take a look at the gear Francesco…
The 147th Open Championship has come to a…
See the clubs Rory McIlroy currently has in…
2007, 2008 – Padraig Harrington
Harrington won the first of his three Majors at Carnoustie in 2007 after Sergio Garcia’s par putt agonisingly lipped out on the 18th. He birdied the first extra hole and would secure the victory by one shot over the Spaniard.
A year later he was again lifting the Claret Jug. Starting the day two back, the Irishman had a one shot lead after the 12th hole. He would then play the remaining six holes in four under par including a sublime eagle at the 17th to blow the field away.
1999 – Paul Lawrie
The 1999 Open Championship is best remembered for Jean Van Der Velde’s implosion on the last hole, where he had a seven to drop back into a playoff with Justin Leonard and Paul Lawrie. What gets forgotten is Lawrie shot 67 on the final day in an incredible round, and then birdied 17 and 18 in the four-hole playoff to win.
1987, 1990, 1992 – Nick Faldo
Faldo secured three Open wins with his first coming at Muirfield where he famously parred all 18 holes to win his first Major. Three years later he won at St Andrews, and finally won at Muirfield again in 1992.
1985 – Sandy Lyle
Like several other players in this list, Lyle also won his first Major Championship at The Open. Hosted at Royal St Georges in 1985, Lyle shot a final round level par 70 to win by one stroke over Payne Stewart.
1979, 1984, 1988 – Seve Ballesteros
Like Nick Faldo above, Seve also won two of his three Open wins at the same course, Royal Lytham and St Annes. Sandwiched in between those was a win at St Andrews in 1984.
1969 – Tony Jacklin
Tony Jacklin won his Open Championship at Royal Lytham after shooting 72 on the final day to beat Bob Charles, Roberto Di Vicenzo and Peter Thomson.
1951 – Max Faulkner
Going into the final round at Royal Portrush Max Faulkner was the only player under par at five-under. His six-shot lead proved crucial as he shot a 74 and won by two over Antonio Cerda.
1948 – Henry Cotton
Cotton leapt up the leaderboard on the second day shooting a masterful 66 at Muirfield and would go on to win by five shots over 1947 champion Fred Daly.
1947 – Fred Daly
In 1947 at Royal Liverpool the par for the course was set to 68 after all the par-5’s were set as par-4’s. Scoring was incredibly difficult as shown by Daly’s winning score of 21-over-par. (This would be +5 if the course was played at its regular par 72). He became the first Irish winner of the Open Championship.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.