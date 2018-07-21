There has been a 62 shot in the Open before and eleven 63s

Lowest Open Championship Rounds

Here we take a look at the lowest Open Championship rounds in history, highlighted by Branden Grace’s 62 in 2017 at Royal Birkdale.

Grace’s 62 in the final round at Birkdale was the first time that score had ever been shot in a major championship.

A year earlier, Phil Mickelson lipped out for a 62 on the 18th hole on day one and had to settle for a 63. Henrik Stenson then shot 63 on the final day to pip Lefty to the title.

The Swede’s 63 to win his first major goes down as one of the best Open Championship rounds in history.

Stenson is not the only man to win the Claret Jug and shoot 63 in the same week.

Greg Norman did so in 1986 at Turnberry, shooting 63 on day two.

In terms of Carnoustie, venue for the 2018 Open Championship, nobody has ever shot 63 at the Angus links.

Justin Rose’s 64 on Saturday equals the lowest score ever shot in an Open at Carnoustie. Australia’s Richard Green was the last man to shoot 64 at Carnoustie in the final round in 2007.

62 – Branden Grace, 3rd round, Royal Birkdale, 2017

63 – Mark Hayes, 2nd round, Turnberry, 1977

63 – Isao Aoki, 3rd round, Muirfield, 1980

63 – Greg Norman, 2nd round, Turnberry, 1986

63 – Paul Broadhurst, 3rd round, St Andrews, 1990

63 – Jodie Mudd, 4th round, Royal Birkdale, 1991

63 – Nick Faldo, 2nd round, Royal St George’s, 1993

63 – Payne Stewart, 4th round, Royal St George’s, 1993

63 – Rory McIlroy, 1st round, St Andrews, 2010

63 – Phil Mickelson, 1st round, Royal Troon, 2016

63 – Henrik Stenson, 4th round, Royal Troon, 2016

63 – Haotong Li, 4th round, Royal Birkdale, 2017

