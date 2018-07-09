Peter Thomson was Australia's most successful golfer to date. He was one was one of the finest players throughout the 1950's and 1960's, lifting the Claret Jug on five occasions.

All 5 Of Peter Thomson’s Open Championship Wins

The Open Championship takes place at Carnoustie this year and it will be the first since five-time winner Peter Thomson sadly passed away.

The legendary Australian won five Claret Jugs, with four victories in the space of five years between 1954 and 1958.

His final Open win, fittingly, came in 1965 at Royal Birkdale at the same venue as his first.

1954 – Royal Birkdale

At just the age of 23 Thomson secured his first Open. Having finished 6th, 2nd and 2nd in his first three Opens, victory was surely only a matter of time for the young Australian. Thomson progressed steadily through the field after rounds of 72, 71 and 69 to tie Dai Rees and Syd Scott for the lead. A sand save on 16 would then prove crucial, as Thomson went on to win by one with a closing 71.

1955 – St Andrews

1955 was a year of Open firsts – the first time the Road Hole was played as a par 4 not a par 5, and the first time the champion walked away with a four-figure cheque. Thomson was that champion, from leading after 54 holes, he held his own during the final round – bouncing back from a potentially costly double at the 14th in the final round with a birdie on 15 for a two-shot victory and a successful title defence.

1956 – Royal Liverpool

Thomson made it three in a row by assuming control from the second round, as poor weather made scoring tricky at Hoylake. He extended his lead to three with a third-round 72, and maintained that margin in the final round despite a closing 74. No players were under par at the end of a testing week on The Wirral.