Peter Thomson was Australia's most successful golfer to date. He was one was one of the finest players throughout the 1950's and 1960's, lifting the Claret Jug on five occasions.
All 5 Of Peter Thomson’s Open Championship Wins
The Open Championship takes place at Carnoustie this year and it will be the first since five-time winner Peter Thomson sadly passed away.
The legendary Australian won five Claret Jugs, with four victories in the space of five years between 1954 and 1958.
His final Open win, fittingly, came in 1965 at Royal Birkdale at the same venue as his first.
All 5 Of Peter Thomson’s Open Championship Wins
1954 – Royal Birkdale
At just the age of 23 Thomson secured his first Open. Having finished 6th, 2nd and 2nd in his first three Opens, victory was surely only a matter of time for the young Australian. Thomson progressed steadily through the field after rounds of 72, 71 and 69 to tie Dai Rees and Syd Scott for the lead. A sand save on 16 would then prove crucial, as Thomson went on to win by one with a closing 71.
1955 – St Andrews
1955 was a year of Open firsts – the first time the Road Hole was played as a par 4 not a par 5, and the first time the champion walked away with a four-figure cheque. Thomson was that champion, from leading after 54 holes, he held his own during the final round – bouncing back from a potentially costly double at the 14th in the final round with a birdie on 15 for a two-shot victory and a successful title defence.
1956 – Royal Liverpool
Thomson made it three in a row by assuming control from the second round, as poor weather made scoring tricky at Hoylake. He extended his lead to three with a third-round 72, and maintained that margin in the final round despite a closing 74. No players were under par at the end of a testing week on The Wirral.
Open Championship Golf Betting Tips
Who is going to make you some money…
Open Championship TV Coverage 2018
Here we take a look at how to…
Open Championship Prize Money 2018
The purse has increased $250,000 on last year
1958 – Royal Lytham and St Annes
Thomson didn’t quite make it 4 in a row but he came back a year later to Royal Lytham and St Annes to claim his 4th Open title. Thomson’s fourth Claret Jug came courtesy of a 36-hole Saturday playoff after he and Wales’ Dave Thomas both finished the week at six-under par, with Thomson missing a 12-footer on the 72nd hole for the win. Mistakes and missed putts by the Welshman on the 8th, 10th and 11th holes of the second playoff round helped Thomson re-establish a winning four-shot margin.
1965 – Royal Birkdale
Thomson’s fifth and final victory came at the same course as his first. After a slow start, middle rounds of 68 and 72 saw him lead once more heading into the final round. After seeing his three-shot lead midway through the final round all but wiped out, Thomson closed with two birdies to clinch it by two from Brian Huggett and Christy O’Connor.
For the latest Open Championship news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels