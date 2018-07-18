The Claret Jug is perhaps the most famous trophy in golf, but there are six other Open Championship trophies on offer this week at Carnoustie

Did You Know There Are Seven Open Championship Trophies to Be Won?

The Claret Jug is awarded every year to the winner of The Open Championship. This replaced the belt the winner used to win, but there are seven different trophies to be won at The Open Championship.

The Silver Medal is the next best known of the other trophies to be won at The Open Championship, and has been handed out to the amateur with the lowest score since 1949.

This year at Carnoustie there are just four amateurs in the field competing for the Silver Medal.

It is only awarded to someone who has played all four rounds, so it is not awarded if no amateur has made the 36-hole cut. If one or both of the amateurs miss the cut, they will receive a bronze medal.

The winner of The Open gets a gold medal. The award of a gold medal was first made in 1872.

Up until 1870 The Challenge Belt was awarded to the winner, but when Old Tom Morris won it three times in a row he was allowed to keep this trophy.

There was no Open in 1871. For 1872 a new trophy was to be provided, The Golf Champion Trophy, known as the Claret Jug.