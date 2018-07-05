We take you through all 18 holes at this year's Open Championship venue with our Carnoustie hole by hole guide
Carnoustie Hole By Hole Guide
Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland hosts The Open this month for the eighth time.
There are 54 holes at Carnoustie and the Championship Course plays host to the professional tournaments.
The past seven winners of The Open at Carnoustie are: Tommy Armour in 1931, Henry Cotton in 1937, Ben Hogan in 1953, Gary Player in 1968, Tom Watson in 1975, Paul Lawrie in 1999, and Padraig Harrington in 2007.
It has also played host to the Senior Open Championship in 2010, won by Bernhard Langer, and in 2016, won by Paul Broadhurst.
Former world number one Yani Tseng won the first and only Women’s British Open to be hosted at Carnoustie in 2011.
The course is known as the toughest on the Open rota and is famous for its brutally difficult closing stretch with the last three holes all featuring the Barry Burn.
It starts with a 248 yard par-3 named Barry Burn before two testing par-4s.
Jean van de Valde visited the Barry Burn on the final hole in 1999 en-route to a triple-bogey 7 in what is known as one of the worst collapses in major championship history.
He got up-and-down out of the front-right greenside bunker for his 7 and ultimately lost in a playoff to Paul Lawrie.
Padraig Harrington also visited the Barry Burn in 2007, but made a stellar up-and-down to force a playoff with Sergio Garcia, which he won.
Open 2018: Carnoustie Hole By Hole Guide:
Hole 1
Name: Cup
Par 4, 406 yards
Hole 2
Name: Gulley
Par: 4, 463 yards
Hole 3
Name: Jockie’s Burn
Par 4, 351 yards
Hole 4
Name: Hillocks
Par 4, 412 yards
Hole 5
Name: Brae
Par 4, 415 yards
Hole 6
Name: Hogan’s Alley
Par 5, 578 yards
Hole 7
Name: Plantation
Par 4, 410 yards
Hole 8
Name: Short
Par 3, 183 yards
Hole 9
Name: Railway
Par 4, 478 yards
Hole 10
Name: South America
Par 4, 466 yards
Hole 11
Name: John Philp
Par 4, 383 yards
Hole 12
Name: Southward Ho
Par 4, 499 yards
Hole 13
Name: Whins
Par 3, 176 yards
Hole 14
Name: Spectacles
Par 5, 514 yards
Hole 15
Name: Lucky Slap
Par 4, 472 yards
Hole 16
Name: Barry Burn
Par 3, 248 yards
Hole 17
Name: Island
Par 4, 461 yards
Hole 18
Name: Home
Par 4, 499 yards
The Open takes place from 19-22nd July at Carnoustie. Jordan Spieth defends the title he won last year at Royal Birkdale.