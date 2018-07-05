We take you through all 18 holes at this year's Open Championship venue with our Carnoustie hole by hole guide

Carnoustie Hole By Hole Guide

Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland hosts The Open this month for the eighth time.

There are 54 holes at Carnoustie and the Championship Course plays host to the professional tournaments.

The past seven winners of The Open at Carnoustie are: Tommy Armour in 1931, Henry Cotton in 1937, Ben Hogan in 1953, Gary Player in 1968, Tom Watson in 1975, Paul Lawrie in 1999, and Padraig Harrington in 2007.

It has also played host to the Senior Open Championship in 2010, won by Bernhard Langer, and in 2016, won by Paul Broadhurst.

Former world number one Yani Tseng won the first and only Women’s British Open to be hosted at Carnoustie in 2011.

The course is known as the toughest on the Open rota and is famous for its brutally difficult closing stretch with the last three holes all featuring the Barry Burn.

It starts with a 248 yard par-3 named Barry Burn before two testing par-4s.

Jean van de Valde visited the Barry Burn on the final hole in 1999 en-route to a triple-bogey 7 in what is known as one of the worst collapses in major championship history.

He got up-and-down out of the front-right greenside bunker for his 7 and ultimately lost in a playoff to Paul Lawrie.

Padraig Harrington also visited the Barry Burn in 2007, but made a stellar up-and-down to force a playoff with Sergio Garcia, which he won.

Hole 1

Name: Cup

Par 4, 406 yards

Hole 2

Name: Gulley

Par: 4, 463 yards

Hole 3

Name: Jockie’s Burn

Par 4, 351 yards

Hole 4

Name: Hillocks

Par 4, 412 yards

Hole 5

Name: Brae

Par 4, 415 yards

Hole 6

Name: Hogan’s Alley

Par 5, 578 yards

Hole 7

Name: Plantation

Par 4, 410 yards

Hole 8

Name: Short

Par 3, 183 yards

Hole 9

Name: Railway

Par 4, 478 yards

Hole 10

Name: South America

Par 4, 466 yards

Hole 11

Name: John Philp

Par 4, 383 yards

Hole 12

Name: Southward Ho

Par 4, 499 yards

Hole 13

Name: Whins

Par 3, 176 yards

Hole 14

Name: Spectacles

Par 5, 514 yards

Hole 15

Name: Lucky Slap

Par 4, 472 yards

Hole 16

Name: Barry Burn

Par 3, 248 yards

Hole 17

Name: Island

Par 4, 461 yards

Hole 18

Name: Home

Par 4, 499 yards

The Open takes place from 19-22nd July at Carnoustie. Jordan Spieth defends the title he won last year at Royal Birkdale.