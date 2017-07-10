A guide to the twelfth hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England ahead of the 146th Open Championship

Royal Birkdale Golf Club Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 12

Hole 12 – Par 3 – 183 yards

The 146th Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale this month, here is a guide to the twelfth hole.

The 12th is the third par-3 at Birkdale and is one of the best-looking holes on the course.

At 183 yards, it isn’t the longest of par par-3s but it is extremely tricky, especially when the wind is up.

From the back tee the green looks minuscule, with a cavernous bunker short-left just waiting to pick up golf balls.

There us another deep pot bunker guarding the right side as well.

Just like the 11 holes prior, mounds of deep rough surround the green making up-and-downs difficult to come by.