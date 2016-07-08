Royal Troon Golf Club Hole by Hole: Hole 17

Elliott Heath

A guide to the seventeenth hole on the Old Course at Royal Troon ahead of the 145th Open Championship

Royal Troon Golf Club

Royal Troon Golf Club Hole by Hole: Hole 17

Hole 17 – Par 3 – 220 yards

The 17th is known as ‘Rabbit’ due to the number of rabbits and hares in the area.

This long par-3 plays around 220-yards into the prevailing wind.

Royal Troon Golf Club

The 17th hole. Credit: ‘Strokesaver’ – Golf’s number one course guide

There are five bunkers guarding the putting surface – two short-left and three short-right – which are all below the level of the green which drops down on either side.

A very tricky hole and a birdie here come Sunday could clinch the Claret Jug.

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18