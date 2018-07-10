Your Ultimate Carnoustie Golf Guide

The purse has increased $250,000 on last year

Hole 10

Name: South America

Par 4, 466 yards

Hole 11

Name: John Philp

Par 4, 383 yards

Hole 12

Name: Southward Ho

Par 4, 499 yards

Hole 13

Name: Whins

Par 3, 176 yards

Hole 14

Name: Spectacles

Par 5, 514 yards

Hole 15

Name: Lucky Slap

Par 4, 472 yards

Hole 16

Name: Barry Burn

Par 3, 248 yards

Hole 17

Name: Island

Par 4, 461 yards

Hole 18

Name: Home

Par 4, 499 yards

Travel – How To Get To Carnoustie

By road

Police Scotland is urging all motorists to use the designated traffic routes, which will be clearly signed by the AA. Visitors are advised to turn off their satellite navigation systems and follow the appropriate signage to the car parks.

Park & Ride

All public parking will be located at Park & Ride facilities, where you can catch dedicated buses to and from the course.

By Bus

Stagecoach will be operating all local bus services to and from Carnoustie as normal during The Open, with additional buses available at peak times. Further information at stagecoachbus.com

By Rail

Carnoustie station is just a short walk from the venue. ScotRail is providing an enhanced service for The Open. Further details available at scotrail.co.uk

Carnoustie Local Knowledge

What to do when the day’s golf is done…

Stay

Carnoustie and the surrounding areas of Angus and Dundee have an extensive selection of properties which cater for all accommodation requirements. The official Open accommodation bureau, stayattheopen.com, manages these services for the Championship.

Camping

Youth Ticket holders are eligible to camp for free at The Open Camping Village. Juniors with valid U16’s Kids Go Free tickets are also eligible to stay for free with an accompanying Adult Ticket holder. Adult Ticket holders can stay from £40 per night.

Eat

Gordon’s Restaurant With Rooms

One of Scotland’s best fine-dining establishments, Gordon’s mixes style, quality and comfort.

T: 01241 830364

W: gordonsrestaurant.co.uk

The Old Boatyard Seafood Restaurant

The Old Boatyard serves up fantastic fresh seafood using locally-sourced ingredients and secret family recipes.

T: 01241 879995

W: oldboatyard.co.uk

Drink

The Station Hotel

Well known for its steak pie.

T: 01241 852 447

W: stationhotelcarnoustie.com

The Ship Inn

Dates back to 1847. Located on the banks of the Tay.

T: 01382 779176

W: theshipinn-broughtyferry.co.uk

Fisherman’s Tavern

The only Scottish pub to feature in every edition of the Camra Good Beer Guide.

T: 01382 775941

W: fishermanstavern-broughtyferry.co.uk

How To Watch The Open At Home Or Carnoustie

Media

All four days of the 147th Open will be exclusively live on Sky Sports, with additional live coverage during the pre-tournament days at Carnoustie. The world’s top players will once again head to the Sky Zone throughout the week to reflect on their performances and give tips and advice.

The BBC will be showing a two-hour prime-time highlights programme. Check listings closer to the event. Live commentary available daily on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Related: Open Championship TV Coverage 2018

The Open Championship app

A complimentary Wi-Fi network at the venue, providing access to The Open app, will be available. The interactive course guide will let you track players and provide live scoring, video highlights and news.

Grandstands

There will be thousands of public seats located around the course, including at the 18th green and at the Practice Ground, all free of charge to spectators.

Large Screens

Keep up to date with all the action through one of the many electronic leaderboards situated around the course, or relax and watch the day unfold on the large video screens located in the Spectator Village area.

How To Get Tickets For The Open

How to book

Tickets can be purchased online at theopen.com or by calling 01334 460010. You can also buy at the gate.

A week-long season ticket, including free entry for juniors (16 and under), is available for £305.

Gates open at 6am on Thursday 19 July and Friday 20 July, and 7am on all other days.

Mobile phones will be permitted, provided users adhere to the strict policy in place.

Cameras are allowed on practice days only.

Daily ticket prices

Under-16s admitted free with a responsible, ticket-holding adult.

Adult – 16-24

Sunday 15th £15 – £10

Monday 16th £25 – £15

Tuesday 17th £25 – £15

Wednesday 18th £30 – £20

Thursday 19th £80 – £40

Friday 20th £80 – £40

Saturday 21st £90 – £45

Sunday 22nd £90 – £45

Carnoustie Local attractions And Other Courses To Play Nearby…

Visit

Glamis Castle

Setting for Shakespeare’s Macbeth and beloved childhood home of the Queen Mother, Glamis Castle has witnessed over 600 years of history.

T: 01307 840393

W: glamis-castle.co.uk

Discovery Point

Discovery Point centres around Captain Scott of the Antarctic’s Dundee-built ship RRS Discovery. It’s a fascinating tale of one of the most heroic voyages of exploration ever undertaken.

T: 01382 309060

W: rrsdiscovery.com

Arbroath Abbey

Explore the origins of the Declaration of Arbroath. Scotland’s nobles swore their independence from England in this letter to the Pope, sent from Arbroath Abbey in 1320.

T: 0131 668 8600

W: historicenvironment.scot

Local Courses

The area has plenty of golf to offer…

Arbroath

T: 01241 870369

W: arbroathgolfcourse.co.uk

Edzell

T: 01356 648462

W: edzellgolfclub.com

Monifieth

T: 01382 532767

W: monifiethgolf.co.uk

Montrose Links

T: 01674 672932

W: montroselinks.com

Panmure

T: 01241 852460

W: panmuregolfclub.co.uk

Carnoustie Spectator Village – What’s on offer this year…

Family Fun

There are plenty of activities for kids of all ages in the Spectator Village, including The Open Swingzone, the Soft Play Area and the HSBC Grassroots Skillzone where children can put their golf skills to the test.

The Autograph Zone

Bring your family for a chance to get up close with the world’s best players. Watch the big screens around the course to see when golfers will be appearing.

Free Golf Lessons

A team of expert PGA Pros provide free golf lessons to spectators all week at the popular Swingzone. Visit early and book a time to avoid disappointment.

HSBC Golf Zone

The hugely popular HSBC Golf Zone gives all fans the opportunity to test their golfing skills with a chance to win daily prizes.

Left Luggage Facilities

There will be a complimentary left luggage facility, operated on a first come, first served basis.

Banking Service

As an official Patron of The Open, HSBC will provide a full- service banking branch within the Spectator Village, enabling fans to access cash, free of charge, from ATMs.

The Open takes place from 19-22nd July at Carnoustie. Jordan Spieth defends the title he won last year at Royal Birkdale.