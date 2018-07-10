All you need to know about this year's Open venue Carnoustie including our guide to all 18 holes
Your Ultimate Carnoustie Golf Guide
Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland hosts The Open this month for the eighth time.
Here e have all you need to know about this year’s course and tournament including the course scorecard, our 18 hole-by-hole video guides, travel info, ticket info, local attractions, how watch, where to eat and more.
Carnoustie Golf Links Championship Course Scorecard
Carnoustie Golf Links – Hole By Hole Tour
There are 54 holes at Carnoustie Golf Links and the Championship Course plays host to the professional tournaments.
The past seven winners of The Open at Carnoustie are: Tommy Armour in 1931, Henry Cotton in 1937, Ben Hogan in 1953, Gary Player in 1968, Tom Watson in 1975, Paul Lawrie in 1999, and Padraig Harrington in 2007.
It has also played host to the Senior Open Championship in 2010, won by Bernhard Langer, and in 2016, won by Paul Broadhurst.
Former world number one Yani Tseng won the first and only Women’s British Open to be hosted at Carnoustie in 2011.
The course is known as the toughest on the Open rota and is famous for its brutally difficult closing stretch with the last three holes all featuring the Barry Burn.
It starts with a 248 yard par-3 named Barry Burn before two testing par-4s.
Jean van de Valde visited the Barry Burn on the final hole in 1999 en-route to a triple-bogey 7 in what is known as one of the worst collapses in major championship history.
He got up-and-down out of the front-right greenside bunker for his 7 and ultimately lost in a playoff to Paul Lawrie.
Padraig Harrington also visited the Barry Burn in 2007, but made a stellar up-and-down to force a playoff with Sergio Garcia, which he won.
Watch our Carnoustie Golf Links guide with 18 hole-by-hole videos…
Hole 1
Name: Cup
Par 4, 406 yards
Hole 2
Name: Gulley
Par: 4, 463 yards
Hole 3
Name: Jockie’s Burn
Par 4, 351 yards
Hole 4
Name: Hillocks
Par 4, 412 yards
Hole 5
Name: Brae
Par 4, 415 yards
Hole 6
Name: Hogan’s Alley
Par 5, 578 yards
Hole 7
Name: Plantation
Par 4, 410 yards
Hole 8
Name: Short
Par 3, 183 yards
Hole 9
Name: Railway
Par 4, 478 yards
Hole 10
Name: South America
Par 4, 466 yards
Hole 11
Name: John Philp
Par 4, 383 yards
Hole 12
Name: Southward Ho
Par 4, 499 yards
Hole 13
Name: Whins
Par 3, 176 yards
Hole 14
Name: Spectacles
Par 5, 514 yards
Hole 15
Name: Lucky Slap
Par 4, 472 yards
Hole 16
Name: Barry Burn
Par 3, 248 yards
Hole 17
Name: Island
Par 4, 461 yards
Hole 18
Name: Home
Par 4, 499 yards
Travel – How To Get To Carnoustie
By road
Police Scotland is urging all motorists to use the designated traffic routes, which will be clearly signed by the AA. Visitors are advised to turn off their satellite navigation systems and follow the appropriate signage to the car parks.
Park & Ride
All public parking will be located at Park & Ride facilities, where you can catch dedicated buses to and from the course.
By Bus
Stagecoach will be operating all local bus services to and from Carnoustie as normal during The Open, with additional buses available at peak times. Further information at stagecoachbus.com
By Rail
Carnoustie station is just a short walk from the venue. ScotRail is providing an enhanced service for The Open. Further details available at scotrail.co.uk
Carnoustie Local Knowledge
What to do when the day’s golf is done…
Stay
Carnoustie and the surrounding areas of Angus and Dundee have an extensive selection of properties which cater for all accommodation requirements. The official Open accommodation bureau, stayattheopen.com, manages these services for the Championship.
Camping
Youth Ticket holders are eligible to camp for free at The Open Camping Village. Juniors with valid U16’s Kids Go Free tickets are also eligible to stay for free with an accompanying Adult Ticket holder. Adult Ticket holders can stay from £40 per night.
Eat
Gordon’s Restaurant With Rooms
One of Scotland’s best fine-dining establishments, Gordon’s mixes style, quality and comfort.
T: 01241 830364
W: gordonsrestaurant.co.uk
The Old Boatyard Seafood Restaurant
The Old Boatyard serves up fantastic fresh seafood using locally-sourced ingredients and secret family recipes.
T: 01241 879995
W: oldboatyard.co.uk
Drink
The Station Hotel
Well known for its steak pie.
T: 01241 852 447
W: stationhotelcarnoustie.com
The Ship Inn
Dates back to 1847. Located on the banks of the Tay.
T: 01382 779176
W: theshipinn-broughtyferry.co.uk
Fisherman’s Tavern
The only Scottish pub to feature in every edition of the Camra Good Beer Guide.
T: 01382 775941
W: fishermanstavern-broughtyferry.co.uk
How To Watch The Open At Home Or Carnoustie
Media
All four days of the 147th Open will be exclusively live on Sky Sports, with additional live coverage during the pre-tournament days at Carnoustie. The world’s top players will once again head to the Sky Zone throughout the week to reflect on their performances and give tips and advice.
The BBC will be showing a two-hour prime-time highlights programme. Check listings closer to the event. Live commentary available daily on BBC Radio 5 Live.
The Open Championship app
A complimentary Wi-Fi network at the venue, providing access to The Open app, will be available. The interactive course guide will let you track players and provide live scoring, video highlights and news.
Grandstands
There will be thousands of public seats located around the course, including at the 18th green and at the Practice Ground, all free of charge to spectators.
Large Screens
Keep up to date with all the action through one of the many electronic leaderboards situated around the course, or relax and watch the day unfold on the large video screens located in the Spectator Village area.
How To Get Tickets For The Open
How to book
Tickets can be purchased online at theopen.com or by calling 01334 460010. You can also buy at the gate.
A week-long season ticket, including free entry for juniors (16 and under), is available for £305.
Gates open at 6am on Thursday 19 July and Friday 20 July, and 7am on all other days.
Mobile phones will be permitted, provided users adhere to the strict policy in place.
Cameras are allowed on practice days only.
Daily ticket prices
Under-16s admitted free with a responsible, ticket-holding adult.
Adult – 16-24
Sunday 15th £15 – £10
Monday 16th £25 – £15
Tuesday 17th £25 – £15
Wednesday 18th £30 – £20
Thursday 19th £80 – £40
Friday 20th £80 – £40
Saturday 21st £90 – £45
Sunday 22nd £90 – £45
Carnoustie Local attractions And Other Courses To Play Nearby…
Visit
Glamis Castle
Setting for Shakespeare’s Macbeth and beloved childhood home of the Queen Mother, Glamis Castle has witnessed over 600 years of history.
T: 01307 840393
W: glamis-castle.co.uk
Discovery Point
Discovery Point centres around Captain Scott of the Antarctic’s Dundee-built ship RRS Discovery. It’s a fascinating tale of one of the most heroic voyages of exploration ever undertaken.
T: 01382 309060
W: rrsdiscovery.com
Arbroath Abbey
Explore the origins of the Declaration of Arbroath. Scotland’s nobles swore their independence from England in this letter to the Pope, sent from Arbroath Abbey in 1320.
T: 0131 668 8600
W: historicenvironment.scot
Local Courses
The area has plenty of golf to offer…
Arbroath
T: 01241 870369
W: arbroathgolfcourse.co.uk
Edzell
T: 01356 648462
W: edzellgolfclub.com
Monifieth
T: 01382 532767
W: monifiethgolf.co.uk
Montrose Links
T: 01674 672932
W: montroselinks.com
Panmure
T: 01241 852460
W: panmuregolfclub.co.uk
Carnoustie Spectator Village – What’s on offer this year…
Family Fun
There are plenty of activities for kids of all ages in the Spectator Village, including The Open Swingzone, the Soft Play Area and the HSBC Grassroots Skillzone where children can put their golf skills to the test.
The Autograph Zone
Bring your family for a chance to get up close with the world’s best players. Watch the big screens around the course to see when golfers will be appearing.
Free Golf Lessons
A team of expert PGA Pros provide free golf lessons to spectators all week at the popular Swingzone. Visit early and book a time to avoid disappointment.
HSBC Golf Zone
The hugely popular HSBC Golf Zone gives all fans the opportunity to test their golfing skills with a chance to win daily prizes.
Left Luggage Facilities
There will be a complimentary left luggage facility, operated on a first come, first served basis.
Banking Service
As an official Patron of The Open, HSBC will provide a full- service banking branch within the Spectator Village, enabling fans to access cash, free of charge, from ATMs.
The Open takes place from 19-22nd July at Carnoustie. Jordan Spieth defends the title he won last year at Royal Birkdale.