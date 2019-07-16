The World No.1 is playing for his caddie Ricky Elliott this week who is from Portrush

Brooks Koepka: “Nothing Cooler” Than Open Win In Caddie’s Hometown

Brooks Koepka tees it up this week at Royal Portrush in the 148th Open Championship and will attract a massive gallery for two reasons.

Number one is because he is a four-time winner and the World number one, and the second reason is because he has Ricky Elliott on the bag who is caddying in his hometown.

Elliott grew up in Portrush and has vast experience of playing competitive golf on the Dunluce links.

Koepka will be at a huge advantage this week and believes that there will be “nothing cooler” than winning the Claret Jug with Elliott on the bag.

The World No.1 was asked about the local knowledge on offer in his pre-tournament press conference.

“Every hole I just step up on, ‘you tell me what to do, you’ve played it more than anybody’,” he said.

“So just let him figure it out. He knows his spots to miss it. The spots to come in from, with different hole locations and different winds.

“It will be — definitely have a little bit more confidence having him on the bag this week, knowing this golf course so well.”

The four-time Major winner was asked whether he is playing for his caddie this week.

“Yeah, absolutely. There would be nothing cooler,” he said.

“Put it this way, I don’t think when he grew up that he ever thought there would be an Open Championship here.

“And to top it off, I don’t think he ever thought he’d be a part of it.

“And to be caddying and to be able to win one here would be — he’d be a legend, wouldn’t he?

“He already is. But it would be cool to see him win.”