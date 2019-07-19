It was despair for Darren who three-putted the 18th hole to make a triple-bogey and miss the cut

Darren Clarke Triple-Bogeys 18th To Miss Portrush Open Cut

Darren Clarke hit the first tee shot at the 148th Open Championship in his now-hometown of Portrush.

He is from Dungannon but lives in Portrush and this week has been emotional for the 2011 Open champion who has received incredible support.

Clarke played superbly in round one to shoot level par and was level par and within the cut mark after 35 holes, before it all went terribly wrong.

The 50-year-old found bunker off the tee and then left his second shot in the sand before eventually finding the putting surface in four.

His bogey putt came up well short to leave him some 5ft for double-bogey which would have dropped him to two over and may well have been enough to make the cut.

However, the putt slipped by the right edge to the horror of Clarke’s faithful fans and he tapped in for a devastating seven.

He quickly shook hands with his playing partners and officials before storming off away and down the tunnel.

Watch Clarke's likely final Portrush Open moment here –

With the cut mark at +1 at the time of writing, Clarke looks almost certain to miss the weekend, a horrifying end to what was such a special week for him.