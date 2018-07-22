The Englishman revealed that he had a heavy night prior to the Open final round

Eddie Pepperell: “I Had Too Much To Drink Last Night.”

Eddie Pepperell shot 67 in the final round at The Open to post five under and take the clubhouse lead at Carnoustie.

His round wouldn’t be enough, however, after Justin Rose posted six under with a birdie on 18.

Pepperell, who is loved by fans and media alike for being refreshingly honest, revealed after his round that he had a heavy night on Saturday.

Related: Eddie Pepprell What’s in the bag?

“I was a little hungover. I won’t lie,” he said.

“I had too much to drink last night.

And I was so frustrated yesterday, that today was really, I wouldn’t say a write-off, but I didn’t feel I was in the golf tournament.

“Whether I shot 69 or 73 today, it wouldn’t have been heartbreaking. But as it happens, I shot 67. So, you know, it’s a funny game.”