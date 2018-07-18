The health benefits of the sport, including spectating, are being significantly highlighted over the famous Angus links.





Golf Health Benefits Clear For All To See At Carnoustie

Are you attending The 147th Open at Carnoustie this week? If so, you are directly improving your health!

The health benefits of the sport, including spectating, are being significantly highlighted over the famous Angus links.

As part of The R&A’s work to more widely communicate the health benefits of golf for all ages and abilities, and building on significant robust research, Carnoustie is full of golf and health messaging. Short and sharp ‘Did You Know?’ information is the common theme.

In the Spectator Village, information towers outline the benefits of 9-hole golf and shorter formats. Did you know, for instance, in a 9-hole round, a player will walk two to three miles, take over 5,000 steps and burn over 450 calories?

Over the practice days, LED scoreboard screens on the course are also promoting the positives of golf for your health. Did you know research has suggested that if you play golf you could live five years longer?

Or that if you follow the entire spectator Red Route around the Carnoustie course you will walk over the recommended 10,000 daily steps (approx. 6km in total)?

The Golf & Health Project, supported by the World Golf Foundation which comprises the major golfing bodies worldwide including The R&A, USGA, PGA Tour and the European Tour, has been reviewing the evidence for the role of golf in health and has shown the overall health benefits of the sport, both physically and mentally.

It has also identified some of the gaps in knowledge

Are you attending The 147th Open at Carnoustie this week? If so, you are directly improving your health!

The health benefits of the sport, including spectating, are being significantly highlighted over the famous Angus links.

As part of The R&A’s work to more widely communicate the health benefits of golf for all ages and abilities, and building on significant robust research, Carnoustie is full of golf and health messaging. Short and sharp ‘Did You Know?’ information is the common theme.

In the Spectator Village, information towers outline the benefits of 9-hole golf and shorter formats. Did you know, for instance, in a 9-hole round, a player will walk two to three miles, take over 5,000 steps and burn over 450 calories?

Over the practice days, LED scoreboard screens on the course are also promoting the positives of golf for your health. Did you know research has suggested that if you play golf you could live five years longer?

Or that if you follow the entire spectator Red Route around the Carnoustie course you will walk over the recommended 10,000 daily steps (approx. 6km in total)?

Golf Monthly @ The US Masters

The Golf & Health Project, supported by the World Golf Foundation which comprises the major golfing bodies worldwide including The R&A, USGA, PGA Tour and the European Tour, has been reviewing the evidence for the role of golf in health and has shown the overall health benefits of the sport, both physically and mentally.

It has also identified some of the gaps in knowledge