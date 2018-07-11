The rapid rise of Englishman Andrew 'Beef' Johnston reached record highs at Troon last year, where his golf backed-up his personality

How Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston Won Hearts At The Open

Wherever Andrew Johnston walked at The Open 2016, he left behind a stream of beaming smiles. It’s partly because he never stops smiling himself and it’s infectious.

He looked like ‘one of us’ and behaved a bit like he couldn’t believe he was playing in The Open, but then he teed it up, smashed the ball over 300 yards down the middle and reminded us that he’s the real thing, and that he shouldn’t be with us on the other side of the rope at all.

Beef showed us that he’s the best torch bearer for Britain’s young golfers since Rory McIlroy won The Open three years ago.

We saw something fresh and authentic about Beef last year and it’s something that can’t be manufactured by marketers.

Broad smiles aside, Johnston gave the final round of The Open everything he could in trying to close the gap between the field and high-flying Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson.

Johnston birdied three of the first four holes at Royal Troon on day four, playing in the penultimate pairing with American Bill Haas, to energise the Troon galleries.

