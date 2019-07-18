Rory McIlroy caused quite the stir online with his blue jacket. We explain all here.

What Jacket Was Rory Wearing At The Open?

A lot of club and clothing manufacturers target the biggest tournaments of the year to publicise their new products and it appears Nike and Rory McIlroy have done so at The Open Championship. In a press conference McIlroy was spotted in the blue jacket above which caused quite the stir online.

Where is the Nike swoosh? What is that logo on the arm? These were just some of the questions that swirled at the time.

Well it turns out this jacket is still a Nike product, the swoosh is the same colour as the jacket and hidden on his left pectoral muscle. The logo on the other hand needs more explaining.

The logo is that of Stone Island which is a high-end Italian brand from Raverino. Interestingly the brand has become a particular favourite of Canadian rapper Drake and was also frequently worn in a footballing environment. For example the brand appeared in several football hooliganism films such as The Football Factory.

The reason behind this partnership is that Nike and Stone Island have teamed up once again to create their latest line which went live on the Nike website today. The two jackets will be available globally on July 25th.

Rory said of the partnership; “The Nike x Stone Island collaboration is a perfect combination of style and performance. As an athlete, it’s important that my apparel can comfortably handle the conditions of any course at any time. This collection will allow me to be prepared for the unpredictable climate of Northern Ireland but also sport a look that appeals to my personal style.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

Rory was also spotted in new Nike shoes this week. Known as the ‘Reflectivity Pack’ the line of shoes will also be worn by players like Jason Day and Francesco Molinari.