Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas is not finding it easy getting to the Open Championship

Jhonattan Vegas In Helicopter Rush To Carnoustie

Of all the tournaments to miss, a Major Championship and especially the Open Championship is not one of them, but Jhonattan Vegas is cutting it fine in an effort to tee it up in Scotland this week.

If you follow the Venezuelan on Twitter, you’ll know he’s been having a hard time getting to the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie.

His problems started nearly a week ago when the 33-year-old discovered his UK visa was due to expire on the same day as his flight over to The Open.

And although he was able to mock himself with his ‘sad face’ photo, it appears he’s not yet guaranteed of his day on the links where he is due to play with Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele.

July 12: The penny drops, the 147th Open Championship feels a long way away

July 17: UK visa issues, Vegas tries to see the funny side

Reports on Thursday suggest Vegas, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, is on a flight from Toronto to Scotland, and that his final leg will involve a helicopter ride to Carnoustie.

However, his latest tweet, made some 15 hours ago, will please Vegas fans, even if the man himself may not have time to hit balls when he touches down in Angus.

July 18: Will he or won’t he? The sprint is on…

It’s not ideal preparation for a man who missed the cut at Birkdale last year. To make matters worse, he appears to not have his regular set of clubs, which won’t make battling Carnoustie any easier.

July 19 at 9.50am: Vegas spotted on the practice ground hitting balls! He made it just in time for his 10.30am tee time.