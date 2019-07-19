The American wrote a message of support for his Northern Irish counterpart after McIlroy missed the cut at Royal Portrush

Justin Thomas Praises “Great” Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy had the eyes of the entire golfing world on him on Friday afternoon as he battled at Royal Portrush in his attempt to make the Open Championship cut.

Thursday was a disaster for the Northern Irishman who shot a 79 after an eight on the first, but he bounced back in superb fashion on Friday with a 65.

Sadly for the tournament favourite, it was one shot shy of the cut mark, and he was the most emotional we have ever seen him in his post-round interview.

McIlroy’s peer Justin Thomas took to Twitter to praise his Ryder Cup opponent, who he beat on the 18th hole at Le Golf National last September in the opening singles match.

“Even as a competitor and trying to beat the guy every week, sometimes I have to step back and realize how great @McIlroyRory is for golf.

“How he handles the spotlight, the highs, the lows, his social life, the fans, his golf, everything… it’s awesome to watch”.

Thomas’ fellow American Brandt Snedeker also mentioned Rory on Twitter.

“I think the @TheOpen should let @McIlroyRory play the weekend…,” he wrote.

Eddie Pepperell wrote, “boy, he has so much class.”

Greg Norman tweeted McIlroy saying, “Hold your head high mate.”

“You’re the man, @McIlroyRory,” Wells Fargo Championship winner Max Homa tweeted.

Gary Lineker was another to praise McIlroy after seeing criticism of the four-time Major winner on social media.

“Fabulous effort today from @McIlroyRory,” he wrote.

“Showed the character of the champion he is. So much rubbish written about lack of bottle.

You don’t win 4 majors and the Player’s without heart and nerve.

“We should be proud of our great sportspeople not bash them at every opportunity.”

