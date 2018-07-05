Finally it is the week you have all been waiting for, it’s the Open Championship and it’s at Carnoustie in Scotland, check out who we have picked to do well with these Open Championship Golf Betting Tips
Open Championship Golf Betting Tips
Finally it is the Major we have been waiting for, the Open Championship being played at Carnoustie this year.
Jordan Spieth won the Open in 2017 with an incredible back nine, and he is one of the favourites to do well this year at 14/1.
Favourites for the event are Dustin Johnson (10/1) and Rory McIlroy (12/1) – however there is a huge amount of names in with a shout, including Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed to name a few.
The GM Tipster is having another good season check out our golf betting tips homepage for his profit so far.
As it is a Major the GM Tipster will be updating his tips daily during the tournament.
Open Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets – Pre Tournament
Rickie Fowler 5 points each way at 18/1 with Sportnation.bet – Four top 20s in his last four starts, loves Links golf, but can finally get a Major under his belt? I think Carnoustie should suit his game. Has only missed one cut from the 7 Opens he has played and has had two top 5s. This could be his year.
Alex Noren 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Swede is a fabulous player and continues to rise up the World Rankings. Won the French Open just last week, was 3rd at the BMW PGA Championship and is a really good Links player, as shown when he won the Scottish Open in 2016.
Tyrrell Hatton 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – A massive danger on Links courses, and has won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (which Carnoustie is a part of) twice. I feel he cannot be overlooked at this price. The biggest issue he has is whether he can keep his temper in check.
Matthew Southgate 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman is a links specialist, and has finished top 12 at The Open for the past two years, that alone makes him a worthwhile punt at these odds. A 5th at the French Open recently also shows he is in good form.
Please bet responsibly and the best of luck. 18+. Terms and Conditions apply.