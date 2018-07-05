Expand Best Golf Shoes 2018

Best Golf Shoes 2018 Need to upgrade your footwear in 2018? Make…

Favourites for the event are Dustin Johnson (10/1) and Rory McIlroy (12/1) – however there is a huge amount of names in with a shout, including Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed to name a few.

The GM Tipster is having another good season check out our golf betting tips homepage for his profit so far.

As it is a Major the GM Tipster will be updating his tips daily during the tournament.

Open Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets – Pre Tournament

Rickie Fowler 5 points each way at 18/1 with Sportnation.bet – Four top 20s in his last four starts, loves Links golf, but can finally get a Major under his belt? I think Carnoustie should suit his game. Has only missed one cut from the 7 Opens he has played and has had two top 5s. This could be his year.

Alex Noren 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Swede is a fabulous player and continues to rise up the World Rankings. Won the French Open just last week, was 3rd at the BMW PGA Championship and is a really good Links player, as shown when he won the Scottish Open in 2016.

Tyrrell Hatton 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – A massive danger on Links courses, and has won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (which Carnoustie is a part of) twice. I feel he cannot be overlooked at this price. The biggest issue he has is whether he can keep his temper in check.

Matthew Southgate 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman is a links specialist, and has finished top 12 at The Open for the past two years, that alone makes him a worthwhile punt at these odds. A 5th at the French Open recently also shows he is in good form.

Please bet responsibly and the best of luck. 18+. Terms and Conditions apply.