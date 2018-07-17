With Spieth and Kuchar battling it out at Birkdale, what is the playoff format if it ends all square?



What Is The Open Championship Playoff Format?

This year’s Open at Carnoustie is similar to those of recent years, where if the scores are tied at the end of 72 holes there will be a four-hole play-off.

But what will the playoff format be if it does end all-square?

In the event of a tie after four rounds, the winner will be decided by a play-off by stroke play over four holes. The play-off will start as soon as practicable after the last competitors have finished their round.

The competitor with the lowest aggregate over the four extra holes will be declared the winner.

If the competitors are still tied having played these four holes, a hole by hole play-off will be played immediately over the 18th hole only until a winner emerges.

If the play-off involves more than 2 competitors, those other than the winner will be deemed to have tied for 2nd place regardless of their scores in the play-off. (3) The starting field will be 156 competitors. The

In 2007 Padraig Harrington defeated Sergio Garcia in a four-hole playoff to win his second Claret Jug – he shot level par compared to Garcia’s one over.

