With Spieth and Kuchar battling it out at Birkdale, what is the playoff format if it ends all square?
What Is The Open Championship Playoff Format?
This year’s Open at Carnoustie is similar to those of recent years, where if the scores are tied at the end of 72 holes there will be a four-hole play-off.
But what will the playoff format be if it does end all-square?
In the event of a tie after four rounds, the winner will be decided by a play-off by stroke play over four holes. The play-off will start as soon as practicable after the last competitors have finished their round.
The competitor with the lowest aggregate over the four extra holes will be declared the winner.
If the competitors are still tied having played these four holes, a hole by hole play-off will be played immediately over the 18th hole only until a winner emerges.
If the play-off involves more than 2 competitors, those other than the winner will be deemed to have tied for 2nd place regardless of their scores in the play-off.
If they do end tied it will go into a four-hole playoff over the 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes with the best aggregate score taking the title.
In 2007 Padraig Harrington defeated Sergio Garcia in a four-hole playoff to win his second Claret Jug – he shot level par compared to Garcia’s one over.
The four-hole format has been the way since 1985 when the rules changed from a full 18 holes.
In 1999 Paul Lawrie won the Open Championship at Carnoustie following a four-hole play-off with Justin Leonard and Jean van de Velde.
Lawrie shot even par, while the other two were both three over par.
Before that it had been 36 holes to decide the winner up to 1964.
There have been 21 Open playoffs in all with the most recent coming at St Andrews in 2015.
Zach Johnson eventually triumphed over four holes beating Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman.
There has been just one playoff to decide the Claret Jug in the nine previous Opens at Royal Birkdale.
That was in 1998 when Mark O’Meara beat Brian Watts over four holes.
