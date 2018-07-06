Last year's champion Jordan Spieth won $1.85m at Royal Birkdale

Open Championship Prize Money 2018

Here we take a look at the prize money on offer at the Open Championship.

Last year’s prize money was paid in dollars for the first time, having previously been paid out in pounds.

That was blamed on Brexit, however R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers said at the time that dollars was the “most widely adopted currency for prize money in golf.”

Jordan Spieth’s winner’s cheque in 2017 was a handsome $1.85m (£1.4m), a huge increase on the £1.175m Henrik Stenson won in 2016.

The total prize pool last year was $10.25m and the runners-up prize, won by Matt Kuchar, was $1.07m.

This year’s Open Championship prize money has yet to be announced so keep an eye on this page.