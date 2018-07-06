Last year's champion Jordan Spieth won $1.85m at Royal Birkdale
Open Championship Prize Money 2018
Here we take a look at the prize money on offer at the Open Championship.
Last year’s prize money was paid in dollars for the first time, having previously been paid out in pounds.
That was blamed on Brexit, however R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers said at the time that dollars was the “most widely adopted currency for prize money in golf.”
Jordan Spieth’s winner’s cheque in 2017 was a handsome $1.85m (£1.4m), a huge increase on the £1.175m Henrik Stenson won in 2016.
The total prize pool last year was $10.25m and the runners-up prize, won by Matt Kuchar, was $1.07m.
This year’s Open Championship prize money has yet to be announced so keep an eye on this page.
How does the Open Championship prize money compare to the other majors?
Whilst a winner’s cheque of $1.85m and a total purse of $10.25m is a huge amount of money, it is some way behind the money on offer at the US Open.
The US Open is the most lucrative tournament in golf with the its total purse at a whopping $12m. Brooks Koepka won $2.26m in each of the last two years for his victories.
The purse at The Masters was $11m this year and Patrick Reed won $1.9m, whilst the USPGA’a prize money was $10.5m total and $1.89m for the winner.
The Masters 2018: $11m purse, $1.9m winner’s cheque
US Open 2018: $12m purse, $2.26m winner’s cheque
The Open 2017: $10.25m purse, $1.85m winner’s cheque
USPGA 2017: $10.5m purse, $1.89m winner’s cheque
Unlike other weeks, even those who miss the cut at the Open earn money. Leading 10 and ties bagged $7,200 last year, the next 20 and ties won $5,750 and those below got $4,850.
This only applies to the professionals, so any amateurs in the field are purely playing for pride, exposure and enjoyment – and of course the famous Silver Medal.
The Open takes place at Carnoustie this year for the eighth time. Padraig Harrington won at the Angus links in 2007 when it last hosted.
