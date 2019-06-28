The total purse has increased $250,000 on last year
Open Championship Prize Money 2019
Here we take a look at the prize money on offer at the Open Championship.
This year’s tournament will offer a purse of $10.75m, up $250,000 on last year.
The winner’s cheque has also had an increase on last year.
Francesco Molinari won $1.89m at Carnoustie and this year’s champion will pocket just a bit more than that with the winner at Portrush taking home $1,935,000.
The winner’s prize has steadily risen to just short of $2million over the past 5 years.
Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “The Open is a global sporting event and our priority is to ensure that this is reflected in the prize fund.
We have a long-term strategy to ensure The Open remains at the forefront of golf and maintains its unique allure in sporting terms. We are also committed to investing in our other major championships, especially the AIG Women’s British Open.”
|
Place
|
USD
|
Place
|
USD
|
1
|
$1,935,000
|
36
|
$56,500
|
2
|
$1,120,000
|
37
|
$53,750
|
3
|
$718,000
|
38
|
$51,250
|
4
|
$558,000
|
39
|
$49,250
|
5
|
$449,000
|
40
|
$47,750
|
6
|
$389,000
|
41
|
$45,750
|
7
|
$334,000
|
42
|
$43,500
|
8
|
$282,000
|
43
|
$41,500
|
9
|
$247,000
|
44
|
$39,500
|
10
|
$223,000
|
45
|
$37,000
|
11
|
$203,000
|
46
|
$35,000
|
12
|
$180,000
|
47
|
$33,500
|
13
|
$169,000
|
48
|
$32,250
|
14
|
$159,000
|
49
|
$31,000
|
15
|
$147,500
|
50
|
$30,250
|
16
|
$135,500
|
51
|
$29,500
|
17
|
$129,000
|
52
|
$29,000
|
18
|
$123,000
|
53
|
$28,500
|
19
|
$117,750
|
54
|
$28,100
|
20
|
$112,000
|
55
|
$27,600
|
21
|
$107,000
|
56
|
$27,200
|
22
|
$101,500
|
57
|
$26,800
|
23
|
$96,250
|
58
|
$26,700
|
24
|
$91,000
|
59
|
$26,600
|
25
|
$88,000
|
60
|
$26,400
|
26
|
$84,000
|
61
|
$26,200
|
27
|
$81,000
|
62
|
$26,100
|
28
|
$78,000
|
63
|
$26,000
|
29
|
$74,750
|
64
|
$25,900
|
30
|
$71,250
|
65
|
$25,700
|
31
|
$68,500
|
66
|
$25,600
|
32
|
$65,000
|
67
|
$25,400
|
33
|
$63,000
|
68
|
$25,200
|
34
|
$61,000
|
69
|
$25,000
|
35
|
$59,000
|
70
|
$24,750
Prize Money shall be allocated only to professional golfers.
If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $13,500.
Non-qualifiers after two rounds: Leading 10 professional golfers and ties $7,500; next 20 professional golfers and ties $6,000; remainder of professional golfers and ties $5,000.
This only applies to the professionals, so any amateurs in the field are purely playing for pride, exposure and enjoyment – and of course the famous Silver Medal.
The Open takes place at Royal Portrush this year for the first time since 1951 when Max Faulkner won his only Major Championship.
There is bound to be plenty of drama on show as the Open finally returns to the Emerald Isle.
