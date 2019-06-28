The total purse has increased $250,000 on last year

Open Championship Prize Money 2019

Here we take a look at the prize money on offer at the Open Championship.

This year’s tournament will offer a purse of $10.75m, up $250,000 on last year.

The winner’s cheque has also had an increase on last year.

Francesco Molinari won $1.89m at Carnoustie and this year’s champion will pocket just a bit more than that with the winner at Portrush taking home $1,935,000.

The winner’s prize has steadily risen to just short of $2million over the past 5 years.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “The Open is a global sporting event and our priority is to ensure that this is reflected in the prize fund.

We have a long-term strategy to ensure The Open remains at the forefront of golf and maintains its unique allure in sporting terms. We are also committed to investing in our other major championships, especially the AIG Women’s British Open.”

Open Championship Prize Money 2019

Place USD Place USD 1 $1,935,000 36 $56,500 2 $1,120,000 37 $53,750 3 $718,000 38 $51,250 4 $558,000 39 $49,250 5 $449,000 40 $47,750 6 $389,000 41 $45,750 7 $334,000 42 $43,500 8 $282,000 43 $41,500 9 $247,000 44 $39,500 10 $223,000 45 $37,000 11 $203,000 46 $35,000 12 $180,000 47 $33,500 13 $169,000 48 $32,250 14 $159,000 49 $31,000 15 $147,500 50 $30,250 16 $135,500 51 $29,500 17 $129,000 52 $29,000 18 $123,000 53 $28,500 19 $117,750 54 $28,100 20 $112,000 55 $27,600 21 $107,000 56 $27,200 22 $101,500 57 $26,800 23 $96,250 58 $26,700 24 $91,000 59 $26,600 25 $88,000 60 $26,400 26 $84,000 61 $26,200 27 $81,000 62 $26,100 28 $78,000 63 $26,000 29 $74,750 64 $25,900 30 $71,250 65 $25,700 31 $68,500 66 $25,600 32 $65,000 67 $25,400 33 $63,000 68 $25,200 34 $61,000 69 $25,000 35 $59,000 70 $24,750