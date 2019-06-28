Open Championship Prize Money 2019

The total purse has increased $250,000 on last year

Open Championship prize money
Here we take a look at the prize money on offer at the Open Championship.

This year’s tournament will offer a purse of $10.75m, up $250,000 on last year.

The winner’s cheque has also had an increase on last year.

Francesco Molinari won $1.89m at Carnoustie and this year’s champion will pocket just a bit more than that with the winner at Portrush taking home $1,935,000.

The winner’s prize has steadily risen to just short of $2million over the past 5 years.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “The Open is a global sporting event and our priority is to ensure that this is reflected in the prize fund.

We have a long-term strategy to ensure The Open remains at the forefront of golf and maintains its unique allure in sporting terms.  We are also committed to investing in our other major championships, especially the AIG Women’s British Open.”

Place

USD

Place

USD

1

$1,935,000

36

$56,500

2

$1,120,000

37

$53,750

3

$718,000

38

$51,250

4

$558,000

39

$49,250

5

$449,000

40

$47,750

6

$389,000

41

$45,750

7

$334,000

42

$43,500

8

$282,000

43

$41,500

9

$247,000

44

$39,500

10

$223,000

45

$37,000

11

$203,000

46

$35,000

12

$180,000

47

$33,500

13

$169,000

48

$32,250

14

$159,000

49

$31,000

15

$147,500

50

$30,250

16

$135,500

51

$29,500

17

$129,000

52

$29,000

18

$123,000

53

$28,500

19

$117,750

54

$28,100

20

$112,000

55

$27,600

21

$107,000

56

$27,200

22

$101,500

57

$26,800

23

$96,250

58

$26,700

24

$91,000

59

$26,600

25

$88,000

60

$26,400

26

$84,000

61

$26,200

27

$81,000

62

$26,100

28

$78,000

63

$26,000

29

$74,750

64

$25,900

30

$71,250

65

$25,700

31

$68,500

66

$25,600

32

$65,000

67

$25,400

33

$63,000

68

$25,200

34

$61,000

69

$25,000

35

$59,000

70

$24,750

Prize Money shall be allocated only to professional golfers.

If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $13,500.

Non-qualifiers after two rounds: Leading 10 professional golfers and ties $7,500; next 20 professional golfers and ties $6,000; remainder of professional golfers and ties $5,000.

This only applies to the professionals, so any amateurs in the field are purely playing for pride, exposure and enjoyment – and of course the famous Silver Medal.

The Open takes place at Royal Portrush this year for the first time since 1951 when Max Faulkner won his only Major Championship.

There is bound to be plenty of drama on show as the Open finally returns to the Emerald Isle.

