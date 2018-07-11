The winner of the Open Championship will win a tidy $1.89m (£1.4m), but how does that compare to the winner's cheque in other individual sports?

Open Championship Prize Money: How Does It Compare To Other Sports?

This year’s Open Championship is the richest tournament ever and the Open Championship prize money has been announced.

Jordan Spieth at Birkdale won $1.85m (£1.4m) with the total purse at $10.25m (£7.5m). The prize for second place is $1.07m (£826,000).

In 2016 winner Henrik Stenson won £1.175m, which converted to around $1.53m, $300,000 less than in 2017.

2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia won $1.98m for his maiden major victory in April, whilst Brooks Koepka took home $2.16m for his US Open triumph at Erin Hills last month.

