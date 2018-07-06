Who will be hitting the first tee shot at this year's Open Championship at 6.35am on Thursday morning? Check back on this page during Open week to find out
Open Championship Tee Times 2018
The tournament takes place at Carnoustie this year for the eighth time.
Last time Carnoustie hosted the Open, Padraig Harrington won his first major championship in a playoff over Sergio Garcia.
In the previous playing, Jean van de Velde infamously made a seven on the final hole after visiting the Barry Burn.
He eventually made an up-and-down for a seven to force a playoff which he ultimately lost.
The favourites for this year’s Claret Jug include Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory Mcilroy, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler.
The GM Tipster has given some insight into who may win with his Open Championship Golf Betting Tips. He will be updating them throughout the tournament week.
