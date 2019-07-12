The Open starts next week - the tee times will be announced in the coming days - this is the field so far
Open Championship Tee Times 2019
In 2019 The Open Championship takes place at Royal Portrush for the second time.
Last time Royal Portrush hosted the Open the winner was Max Faulkner back in 1951.
The GM Tipster has given some insight into who may win with his Open Championship Golf Betting Tips. He will be updating them throughout the tournament week.
The tee times will be announced in the coming day – see all the field so far listed below
The field so far
An, Byeong Hun
Ancer, Abraham
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Arnaus, Adri
Asaji, Yosuke
Baldwin, Matthew
Benitez, Isidro
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bjerregaard, Lucas
Bjork, Alexander
Bradley, Keegan
Cabrera Bello, Rafa
Campillo, Jorge
Cantlay, Patrick
Casey, Paul
Charoenkul, Gunn
Cink, Stewart
Clarke, Darren
Connelly, Austin
Conners, Corey
Dahmen, Joel
Day, Jason
DeChambeau, Bryson
Duval, David
Els, Ernie
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matthew
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Fujimoto, Yoshinori
Furyk, Jim
Garcia, Sergio
Glover, Lucas
Grace, Branden
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadwin, Adam
Harding, Justin
Harrington, Padraig
Hatton, Tyrrell
Hoffman, Charle
Holmes, JB
Horikawa, Mikumu
Horschel, Billy
Howell III, Charles
Hwang, Innchoon
Ikeda, Yuta
Im, Sungjae
Imahira, Shugo
Inamori, Yuki
Janewattananond, Jazz
Jang, Dongkyu
Jimenez, Miguel Angel
Johnson, Dustin
Johnson, Zach
Kanaya, Takumi (A)
Kang, Sung
Kim, Chan
Kim, Si Woo
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knipes, Curtis (A)
Knox, Russell
Koepka, Brooks
Kokrak, Jason
Korhonen, Mikko
Kuchar, Matt
Langasque, Romain
Lashley, Nate
Lawrie, Paul
Lehman, Tom
Leishman, Marc
Levy, Alex
Lewis, Tom
Li, Haotong
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Locke, Sam
Lombard, Zander
Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
Lowry, Shane
Luiten, Joost
MacIntyre, Robert
Matsuyama, Hideki
McDowell, Graeme
McIlroy, Rory
McLeod, Jake
Meesawat, Prom
Mickelson, Phil
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Mun, Doyeob
Niemann, Joaquin
Noren, Alex
Norris, Shaun
Olesen, Thorbjorn
Oosthuizen, Louis
Otaegui, Adrian
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, CT
Papadatos, Dimitrio
Park, Sang Hyun
Pavan, Andrea
Pepperell, Eddie
Pieters, Thomas
Porteous, Garrick
Poulter, Ian
Putnam, Andrew
Rahm, Jon
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reed, Patrick
Rock, Robert
Rose, Justin
Sabbatini, Rory
Schauffele, Xander
Schmid, Matthias (A)
Scott, Adam
Senior, Jack
Sharma, Shubhankar
Shinkwin, Callum
Simpson, Webb
Smith, Cameron
Snedeker, Brandt
Spieth, Jordan
Stanley, Kyle
Stenson, Henrik
Sterne, Richard
Stone, Brandon
Streelman, Kevin
Sugrue, James (A)
Sullivan, Andy
Syme, Connor
Thomas, Justin
Thurloway, Thomas (A)
Turner, Ashton
Van Rooyen, Erik
Walker, Jimmy
Wallace, Matt
Waring, Paul
Watson, Bubba
Westwood, Lee
Wiesberger, Bernd
Willett, Danny
Wilson, Andrew
Wilson, Oliver
Wise, Aaron
Wood, Chris
Woodland, Gary
Woods, Tiger
Wu, Brandon (A)
