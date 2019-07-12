The Open starts next week - the tee times will be announced in the coming days - this is the field so far

Open Championship Tee Times 2019

In 2019 The Open Championship takes place at Royal Portrush for the second time.

Last time Royal Portrush hosted the Open the winner was Max Faulkner back in 1951.

The GM Tipster has given some insight into who may win with his Open Championship Golf Betting Tips. He will be updating them throughout the tournament week.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The tee times will be announced in the coming day – see all the field so far listed below