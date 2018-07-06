Here we take a look at how to watch this year's Open Championship from Carnoustie

Open Championship TV Coverage 2018

The Open takes place at Carnoustie this year for the eighth time as Jordan Spieth defends the Claret Jug he won in such dramatic fashion last year.

The world’s best professionals and amateurs will tee it up on the famed ‘Carnasty’ and it is set to be a thrilling week after what was a controversial US Open, marred by brutal course conditions and a silly moment from Phil Mickelson.

Tiger Woods will be back at Carnoustie for his first Open since 2015. The 14-time major winner’s return to the PGA Tour in 2018 has been one of the stories of the year.

Woods has managed five top-12s and missed just two cuts in his 11 tournaments so far this year.

Once again, Sky Sports will have full TV coverage of The Open, which will be their third year showing the tournament after they took over from the BBC in 2016 at Troon.

Sky will have seven days of live coverage, starting from the Monday right up until the conclusion of the tournament.

They will once again show the opening tee shot of the championship, with their coverage beginning at 6.30am on Thursday.

Sky Sports Open Championship TV Times:

Monday 16th July – Live At The Open – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix 4pm

Tuesday 17th July – Live At The Open – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix 4pm

Wednesday 18th July – Live At The Open – Practice Round – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 2pm

Thursday 19th July – The Open Day One – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 6.30am

Friday 20th July – The Open Day Two – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 6.30am

Saturday 21st July – The Open Day Three – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 9am, Sky Sports Main Event 3.45pm

Sunday 22nd July – The Open Final Round – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 8am

BBC Open Championship TV Times:

The BBC will be showing highlights of all four days, we will update this page when we know the timings.

Last year they showed 2-hour highlight packages.