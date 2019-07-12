Here we take a look at the Sky and BBC TV and radio coverage of this year's Open Championship from Royal Portrush
Open Championship TV Coverage 2019
The Open takes place at Royal Portrush for the second time this year after its first and only other appearance back in 1951 when Max Faulkner won.
The world’s best professionals and amateurs will tee it up for the final Major of the year – and Francesco Molinari will be defending the event he won last year at Carnoustie.
Tiger Woods will be at Portrush – looking to win his second Major of the year following his victory at the Masters in April.
Open Championship TV Coverage 2019
Once again, Sky Sports will have full TV coverage of The Open, which will be their fourth year showing the tournament after they took over from the BBC in 2016 at Troon.
Sky will have seven days of live coverage, starting from the Monday right up until the conclusion of the tournament.
They will once again show the opening tee shot of the championship, with their coverage beginning at 6.30am on Thursday.
Sky Sports Open Championship TV Times:
Monday 15th July – Live At The Open – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix 4pm
Tuesday 16th July – Live At The Open – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix 4pm
Wednesday 17th July – Live At The Open – Practice Round – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 2pm
Thursday 18th July – The Open Day One – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 6.30am
Friday 19th July – The Open Day Two – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 6.30am
Saturday 20th July – The Open Day Three – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 9am, Sky Sports Main Event 3.45pm
Sunday 21nd July – The Open Final Round – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 8am
Not a Sky Sports subscriber and want to watch The Open live? Now TV really is the best option.
A week pass will allow you to watch all seven days live on your TV, laptop or phone, all for £12.99.
BBC Open Championship TV Times:
The BBC will be showing highlights of all four days, with two hour shows from 8-10pm each day, anchored by Eilidh Barbour.
Open Championship Radio Coverage 2019
BBC Radio 5 Live will have extensive coverage of this year’s tournament across both 5 Live Sports Extra and 5 Live main. Expect to hear from Golf Correspondent Iain Carter, Andrew Cotter and Jay Townsend.
BBC Radio 5 Live Open Championship times:
Thursday 18th July
08:00-12:00 – BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
12:00-17:00 & 17:30-19:00 – BBC Radio 5 live
Friday 19th July:
08:00-12:00 – BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
12:00-17:00 & 17:30-19:00 – BBC Radio 5 live
Saturday 20th July:
12:00-19:00 – BBC Radio 5 live
Sunday 21st July:
12:00-19:30 – BBC Radio 5 live
The BBC will also have live text coverage on the BBC Sport website.
All times are subject to changes.
