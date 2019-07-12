Here we take a look at the Sky and BBC TV and radio coverage of this year's Open Championship from Royal Portrush

Open Championship TV Coverage 2019

The Open takes place at Royal Portrush for the second time this year after its first and only other appearance back in 1951 when Max Faulkner won.

The world’s best professionals and amateurs will tee it up for the final Major of the year – and Francesco Molinari will be defending the event he won last year at Carnoustie.

Tiger Woods will be at Portrush – looking to win his second Major of the year following his victory at the Masters in April.

Once again, Sky Sports will have full TV coverage of The Open, which will be their fourth year showing the tournament after they took over from the BBC in 2016 at Troon.

Sky will have seven days of live coverage, starting from the Monday right up until the conclusion of the tournament.

They will once again show the opening tee shot of the championship, with their coverage beginning at 6.30am on Thursday.

Sky Sports Open Championship TV Times:

Monday 15th July – Live At The Open – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix 4pm

Tuesday 16th July – Live At The Open – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix 4pm

Wednesday 17th July – Live At The Open – Practice Round – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 2pm

Thursday 18th July – The Open Day One – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 6.30am

Friday 19th July – The Open Day Two – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 6.30am

Saturday 20th July – The Open Day Three – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 9am, Sky Sports Main Event 3.45pm

Sunday 21nd July – The Open Final Round – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 8am

Not a Sky Sports subscriber and want to watch The Open live? Now TV really is the best option.

A week pass will allow you to watch all seven days live on your TV, laptop or phone, all for £12.99.

BBC Open Championship TV Times:

The BBC will be showing highlights of all four days, with two hour shows from 8-10pm each day, anchored by Eilidh Barbour.