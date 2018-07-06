We take a look at the Open Championship weather forecast at Royal Birkdale in Southport

Open Championship Weather Forecast 2018

The Open takes place at the testing Carnoustie this year for the eighth time.

Weather is always a huge factor in Open Championships, more so than regular tournaments because of just how quickly the conditions change from early morning to afternoon.

They often say it is luck of the draw with usually one half of the field getting significantly tougher conditions than the other.

Last year we saw brutally difficult conditions at Royal Birkdale in Southport with heavy rain, whilst in 2016 at Troon conditions were so different that there was almost two different tournaments going on.

That saw runner-up Phil Mickelson finish 11 strokes ahead of JB Holmes in third place.

The weather in the UK has been stunning in the build up so the course at Carnoustie will be playing firm and fast with dry, wispy rough.

The extended forecast from the BBC shows that there is going to be just one day of rain in the two weeks leading up to the tournament, meaning the course will be drying out even more.

It may well be brown and baked like most courses in the UK by the time the world’s best players arrive for the championship.

As it stands, the tournament week looks to be mild at around 19 degrees celsius with lots of cloud around.

However, that is surely due to change so we will know more closer to the time.

Make sure you check back on this page in the lead up to week and before you place your bets.