We take a look at the Open Championship weather forecast at Royal Portrush

Open Championship Weather Forecast 2019

The Open takes place at Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951.

Weather is always a huge factor in Open Championships, more so than regular tournaments because of just how quickly the conditions change from early morning to afternoon.

They often say it is luck of the draw with usually one half of the field getting significantly tougher conditions than the other.

Last year we saw brutally difficult conditions in the first round at Carnousite with quick bouncy and very hard conditions – then a storm on Thursday evening meant we were left with a completely different challenge on the Friday.

The weather in Portrush has been very much as you would expect – wet, sunny, windy, calm – a very mixed bag. There is no doubt that the players will need a bit of luck to get the best of the conditions come Open week.

Open Championship Weather Forecast 2018

Open week at Portrush looks like it will serve up very typical Irish weather – cool, showers and wind. Exactly what perhaps we would like to see!

Thursday 18th July

The first day of the tournament will have a chilly start with the early tee times facing temperatures of about 12 degrees. There will be wind over 10mph and a 30% of showers. Will get a bit warmer throughout the day but temperatures unlikely to hit 20 degrees.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Friday 19th July

Very similar to Thursday if anything a little cooler and a slightly greater chance of showers.

Saturday 20th July

Again similar conditions – there will be showers but fewer of them – similar cool and slightly windy conditions.

Sunday 21st July

No change in the temperature, with it unlikely to hit 20 degrees – however there would appear to be a better chance of no rain with only a 10% chance of showers. Wind will be about 12 MPH.