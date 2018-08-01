Early bird tickets have been released for what will be the fastest selling Open in history

Open Tickets On Sale For Portrush 2019

After a brilliant tournament at Carnoustie last month, where Francesco Molinari went bogey-free on the weekend to win his first major, early bird tickets have gone on sale for next year’s hotly-anticipated event at Royal Portrush.

The Open returns to Northern Ireland in 2019 for the first time in 68 years and it has already seen huge demand for tickets, set to make the 148th Open the fastest selling in history.

Thousands of fans have already got their ticket with 190,000 expected through the gates. For the first time in history the Open next year will be strictly all ticket.

Early bird tickets, and early bird prices, are now available at TheOpen.com/PortrushTickets.

Day tickets are priced at £15 (£10 for 16-24) for practice days, £60 (£30 for 16-24) for Thursday and Friday, £75 for Saturday and £70 for Sunday (£35 for 16-24 all weekend).

Weekly tickets are £230 for adults, £110 for 16-24 year olds and under 16s are free.

Note: Under 16s free with a paying adult.

Those aged under 25 will benefit from the option to take up free accommodation at The Open Camping Village.