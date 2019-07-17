In an interview Mickelson said he has been unhappy with how he's been on and off the course.

Phil Mickelson Has Low Expectations Ahead Of Open Championship

American Phil Mickelson appears to be completely unconcerned with where he finishes at The Open Championship this week. After winning at the start of the year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he has struggled especially in recent tournaments as he has missed the cut in three of the last four tournaments.

Speaking with Sky Sports News he said;

“I’m not happy with the way I’ve been on the course [and] off the course.”

“I’m not happy with my focus, my fitness, my nutrition, a lot of the things. So I am trying to change the things that I control.

“I’m certainly not happy with the way that I’ve been playing. I’ve got to start with just the things that I can control and I don’t have many expectations this week.

“I’m here because I love playing. I love this tournament. I love playing links golf. I’m here to enjoy the challenge of the tournament and just kind of get back into the way I like to play, which is more of a swinging of the club and free style and not being so tight and controlling. So I’m really not worried about the result so much.”

“You always want to win this tournament and granted you want to win it multiple times but just the fact you get to be a part of the history of this event though winning it, is a relief of pressure if you will.”

Mickelson also posted a video recently talking about his ‘hard reset’ in which he had a six day fast to try and get back to his best. Watch that below;

Indeed it would take a brave person to bet on Mickelson anyway as Royal Portrush has been labelled as a drivers course head professional Gary McNeill. If there is one part of the game he struggles with it is accuracy off the tee so it would be surprising to see him up there on the leaderboard come Sunday.

Then again, he is one of the finest players to ever play and his low expectations of himself may work in his favour.